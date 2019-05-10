Perm Sec Call For Efficient Service Delivery In Agric Ministry

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammed Bello Umar, have tasked staff of the Ministry to see their employment as an opportunity to contribute to the mandate of optimising agriculture and integrating rural development for the transformation of the Nigerian economy.

Dr Umar who made the call during the 2nd Edition of the ministry’s staff award, called for a collective collaboration towards making the service function better in order to guarantee a sustainable socio-economic development in Nigeria.

The permanent secretary who was represented by the director, Special Duties at the ministry, Alhaji Zuberu Abdullahi, while urging the staff to remain committed and dedicated to their duties, said the ministry on its part will continue to do its best in motivating staff in order to enhance optimum performance for effective service delivery to Nigerians.

“The ministry of Agriculture is committed to skills development and has consciously allocated time and resources to improve employee capacity. This will in no small measure continue to motivate staff and increase productivity,” he added.

One of the awardees, Director, Agribusiness and Marketing, Alhaji Musibau Azeez, said the award will spur him to do more towards contributing to the growth of Nigeria.

While noting that his great motivation has been his passion for the job, he called on youths to embrace agriculture, work in collaboration with leaders so as to contribute to national development.

Another awardee, Winnie Lai-Solarin, while commending the ministry for the award, said it will also spur her colleagues to put in their best so as to move the agriculture sector higher.

Lai-Solarin who is the deputy director in the department of Animal Husbandry Services at the ministry, expressed hope that the contributions of the staff in the ministry will contribute to the growth of agriculture sector in the country.

Similarly, another recipient of the award, Janet Jiyah, while commending the ministry for the initiative of the award, reaffirmed her continuous commitment to the service of the nation.

While noting that the ultimate objective of the ministry is to work towards food security, she called for collective efforts towards achieving the targeted food sufficiency in the country.