Polls: Positive Reviews Excite INEC

Various reviews of the conduct of the 2019 general election embarked upon by both local and international organization have excited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC said since the conclusion of the 2019 general elections, the Commission has largely received positive reviews from stakeholders in the electoral process.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said despite obvious challenges experienced in the conduct of the elections, coming from stakeholder reviews have been positive.

Professor Yakubu stated this while delivering keynote remarks at a Forum on “Media Coverage of the 2019 General Election” organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with INEC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented by National Commissioner, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the INEC Chairman said “Since the end of this year’s General Election in March, we have had a series of its review by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and by both domestic and foreign election observers that have monitored the elections which started on February 23 following its postponement by a week from its originally scheduled date of February 16.

“Generally speaking these reviews have been positive in spite of the postponement occasioned, among other things, by logistical challenges that arose because the Commission underestimated the sheer huge volume of the materials, both sensitive and none-sensitive, that were required for an election in which a record of 91 political parties participated, up from 26 in the previous election in 2015” .

The INEC Chairman however noted that “though the reviews of the election have been generally positive, they have also been critical of its conduct in several aspects, notably the prevalence of vote buying, violence, poor voter turnout, etc”.

Speaking on the purpose of the Forum, Professor Yakubu said “while the CSOs, domestic and foreign election observers have been reviewing the elections, the Nigerian Media have yet to do so on a collective basis. Hence today’s Forum which is being organised by the NUJ in collaboration with INEC”.

Professor Yakubu added that “Two days ago, 75 of the 91 registered political parties passed a vote of confidence in INEC’s Chairman, and by extension, on INEC for the conduct of the election” .

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, harped on the immense contribution of the media to the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

His words: “It is a fact that the 2019 General Elections attracted unprecedented attention from both the Local and International Media organisations. However, the Commission positively yielded to the demand by the media at all times in order to quench the insatiable demand for credible electoral information”.

He recalled that in order to ensure free flow of information, the Commission operated an open-door policy before, during and after the elections. The CPS said: “Various interfaces and fora were organised to provide information on preparations and conduct of the General Elections. INEC maintained an open-door policy and had regular media briefings to encourage fair & balanced coverage”.

He continued: “The Commission also did its best to give unhindered access to accredited journalists who covered the elections. INEC officials were at their best to attend to numerous Radio and Television Programmes, many of which were live, so as to guarantee speedy dissemination of information”.

Oyekanmi, while calling for sustained synergy between the Commission and the media, expressed joy that the Forum comes handy with the review of how the Media fared during the elections. “There is always the need to review performance and upgrade standards”, he said.

On his part, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, said the contribution of the media to the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections helped prove nay Sayers wrong. He said: “a lot of doom Sayers have thought that by the time we gone through the elections, that we will not return as one country. We have gone through that process and Nigeria is still one. Am also happy that we have gone through the elections and our colleagues all returned”.

Isiguzo added “the media remain strategic partners to the sustenance of democracy not just in Nigeria, but across the globe. That is why we have sustained our engagements. We are happy that we have gone through the elections and we succeeded in proofing wrong doom Sayers wrong”.

The NUJ president observed with delight that “incidences of clampdown, assaults, harassments and intimidation of journalists clearly was reduced to the nearest minimum in the course of the 2019 general elections as a result of strategic engagements we had with stakeholders in elections management, the INEC, security agencies, CSOs and other groups”

He expressed optimism that the Forum would afford participants who were drawn from the 19 northern states and the FCT comprising of Central Working Committee of the NUJ and state leaderships of the Union the opportunity to do a post mortem on the elections and appreciate their roles in nation building.

Veterans in the media industry who presented papers at the Forum raised observations and suggested useful ways to improve media coverage of elections going forward.

Mr. Mahmud Jega of the Media Trust Limited, suggested that there should be a national consensus to reduce the number of Political Parties as he argued that the current number is confusing the electorate.

He also called for an address of the ‘lacuna’ in the electoral act to validate the use of the card reader as well as the issue of professionalism among security agencies and their personnel involved in elections.

Another presenter, Mr. Amos Dunia, the Executive Editor of Forefront Magazine, raised concerns over the role of security in hindering journalists’ coverage of some collation centers and the politicization of some journalists and media houses.

Mr. Dunia called on journalists to change agents and see it as a duty to be an active part in moving the country forward even as he urged the NUJ to galvanize practitioners to adhere to ‘building Nigeria of our dream’.

From the regulators perspective, the Director, Research and Documentation, Nigerian Press Council (NPC), Mrs Stella Jibrin said the media should be commended for wide coverage of the electoral process during the 2019 general elections.

She however observed that women in politics were under reported in the 2019 general elections. Other concerns raised as observed by the NPC by the Director include, spread of fake news, hate speeches, vote buying, violence and huge number of political parties.

Mrs. Jibrin concluded that whatever lapses were recorded in the conduct of the 2019 general elections, “I wish to loudly say it here that INEC should be commended because most of the lapses were caused by desperate politicians who sponsored political thugs to disrupt the process”.