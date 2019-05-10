NEWS
Prof. Ladi Hamalai Retires As Director General, NILDS
The Senate President and Chairman, Governing Council, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Dr. Bukola Saraki, announced the retirement of Prof. Ladi Hamalai as the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.
In a letter dated 10th May, 2019, the Senate President expressed appreciation of the Governing Council and the National Assembly for her contributions to the development of the Institute.
Hamalai joined the Policy Analysis and Research Project, PARP as the first Project Coordinator between 2004-2008 and 2008 – 2011 and subsequently, became the pioneer Director General of NILDS, following the establishment of the Institute as the knowledge-management organ of the National Assembly, by an Act of Parliament in 2011.
She served two terms of 4 years each, as the DG between 2011 and 2019, under the 7th and the 8th National Assembly. During her second term, the National Institute for Legislative Studies, through an Amendment Act of the National Assembly transformed into the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.
While handing over to the Director, Research and Training, Dr. Adeyemi Fajingbesi at a meeting of top management of the Institute, the outgoing DG expressed gratitude to the leadership of the National Assembly for the unique opportunity to head the Institute in the last 8 years.
Hamalai, who has contributed 16years of experience expressed confidence in the ability of the management and staff to take the Institute to greater heights.
