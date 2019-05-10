Senators-elect Are Rooting For A Lawan Senate – Umar

How does it feel to be elected as a Senator?

It’s exciting and wonderful with some level of anxiety. There is also the massive expectation from my people. My senatorial district has so much hope when they gave me the massive votes they did, but I’m very happy to find myself in this position.

What are some of the challenges you faced prior to winning the election?

I will say, I’m one of the luckiest politicians in the world. The people wanted me and so, they made life easy for me. It wasn’t too challenging other than the fact that my senatorial district is very large. It means I needed to move around to meet people. I slept in uncomfortable places and eat anything I see. But I was able to escape the treachery of politics because the people wanted me there.

Would you say the elections were free and fair?

From what I saw, where I voted and participated, you couldn’t have had a freer and fair election. It couldn’t be better than what we had in my constituency. It was peaceful and people voted for who they wanted. I gathered it was the same thing in the other local governments, the same thing replicated. So I can tell you that the elections in Kwara state were as free and fair as elections can be.

What should be the expectations of your people?

First and foremost, they should expect a senator that will be available for them. The people trusted me with this responsibility, it means that anything that will make life easy for the masses I will champion it, especially if it is healthcare and infrastructure.

Coming back to the state of the nation, since the Federal Government indicated interest to commence gradual removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians have been experiencing some difficulties in buying petrol. Are you in support or not?

From my understanding of the now, I will say that the Federal Government should slow down on its plan to remove subsidy because the Federal Government, which is led by APC has increased fuel price immediately it came to power in 2015 and Nigerian people cooperated with them. We are happy that the fuel chain has been stabilised, but life is difficult in Nigeria right now. The supply chain of fuel generally affects everything in Nigeria. I will advise that they slow down and look for another alternative. However, may be if I have a better information and better understanding, I might tell you something different or have a different opinion, but I don’t think we need to increase the suffering of the people.

The APC have not delivered on most of the promises they made to Nigerians in 2014 and now they are about to start a second term, don’t you think this is a sign of failure.

I have a totally contrary opinion. This government have fulfilled all their campaign promises.

In which areas?

In terms of security, I have listen to the campaign promises of this president and he never spoke on any bogus thing he will do. He specify that he will improve on security, economy and fight corruption. These are the key things I know. When the government came in, their key challenge was boko haram, armed robbery and kidnapping but boko haram has been curtail very much. Those in the north/east will tell you that, life is better since the coming of Buhari. They can go to their farms now and do their activities. Of course there are some challenges here and there but it has really improved significantly. On corruption, I will tell you it is a difficult one.

What is your take on the fight against corruption?

Fighting corruption is a very complicated business. It’s not just the government that will fight corruption. Yes, they have to take a lead and put necessary things in place, but other people like the judiciary must play their roles to help the government fight corruption to its logical conclusion. If they don’t, they will be sabotaging the government efforts, most importantly the people have to be interested in that fighting. They have to expose those who are corrupt instead of sympathising with them. The government has played its part at whatever level they can even though I believe they can do better. If you ask anybody in government and the person is sincere, he will tell you that, corruption has reduce in this country. You cannot win the fight against corruption overnight, you can only do the one you can do, so it is succeeding. Take the BVN and TSA for example, it might not be perfect but TSA has succeeded in reducing and monitoring government’s revenues and now the government knows where its money is, without looking for their money in banks.

Talking about the imcoming Senate, judging from the aspirants that have indicated interests in the seat of the Senate President. Who among them would you want to emerge?

I’m part of this process. There is a global standard about the leadership in the parliament and that standard is final. The largest party’s leader in the House automatically becomes the Senate President or Speaker of the parliament. The same thing happens in the USA. Right now Ahmed Lawan is the leader of the majority senators in the Senate, there should be no challenge over that. It’s a global practice. APC has a majority in the Senate and the caucus has a leader. So he should be the Senate President. Fortunately for Lawan he is one of the most competent senators we have in the Red Chamber as of today. He is also one of the highest ranking senators. He is experienced and has been loyal to the APC, it’s just natural for him to be the Senate President.

But does it bother you that the party is endorsing a particular candidate?

The party chairman is doing what is expected of him to say. The most important thing is that, he is not imposed on us because everybody that is coming to the Senate has pedigree. They are coming from somewhere. You can see there are even former governors coming to the senate. So nobody can impose anybody on somebody like me. Rather Ahmed Lawan whether by design, luck or was at the right place at the right time is the most experienced senator in the Senate. So the party chairman is just re-echoing that sentiment.

Given your background in the health sector, would you say this government is doing enough in that sector?

No, I don’t think this government is doing enough. Our health infrastructure is terrible. Where are the personnel and drugs? It is because of these massive gap that international organizations try to bring us aids in order to attempt to solve this problem. But I can tell you if this government divert all our budget to the health sector, it will still not be enough to turn around the sector in four years. But we need to start doing something now. I believe this government has things in stock for the sector.

Are you not worried with the rate doctors are leaving Nigeria for greener pastures?

I’m very worried but the best the government can do is to fix the problem. Every doctor wants to work in hospital where the equipment are good. He want a good life with the ability to take care of his family. But if you cannot provide these for them, you don’t expect them to stay. Of course we should be worried because what happens to our people here? Who will take care of them? The issue of medical tourism is becoming worrisome even to the government. It is worrisome because the money being spent in medical tourism is used to develop other nations’ health sector. They are also carrrying jobs away from Nigeria, but you must know that the responsibility of everybody is to survive first before any other thing.

How does it feel to be elected as a Senator?

It’s exciting and wonderful with some level of anxiety. There is also the massive expectation from my people. My senatorial district has so much hope when they gave me the massive votes they did, but I’m very happy to find myself in this position.

What are some of the challenges you faced prior to winning the election?

I will say, I’m one of the luckiest politicians in the world. The people wanted me and so, they made life easy for me. It wasn’t too challenging other than the fact that my senatorial district is very large. It means I needed to move around to meet people. I slept in uncomfortable places and eat anything I see. But I was able to escape the treachery of politics because the people wanted me there.

Would you say the elections were free and fair?

From what I saw, where I voted and participated, you couldn’t have had a freer and fair election. It couldn’t be better than what we had in my constituency. It was peaceful and people voted for who they wanted. I gathered it was the same thing in the other local governments, the same thing replicated. So I can tell you that the elections in Kwara state were as free and fair as elections can be.

What should be the expectations of your people?

First and foremost, they should expect a senator that will be available for them. The people trusted me with this responsibility, it means that anything that will make life easy for the masses I will champion it, especially if it is healthcare and infrastructure.

Coming back to the state of the nation, since the Federal Government indicated interest to commence gradual removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians have been experiencing some difficulties in buying petrol. Are you in support or not?

From my understanding of the now, I will say that the Federal Government should slow down on its plan to remove subsidy because the Federal Government, which is led by APC has increased fuel price immediately it came to power in 2015 and Nigerian people cooperated with them. We are happy that the fuel chain has been stabilised, but life is difficult in Nigeria right now. The supply chain of fuel generally affects everything in Nigeria. I will advise that they slow down and look for another alternative. However, may be if I have a better information and better understanding, I might tell you something different or have a different opinion, but I don’t think we need to increase the suffering of the people.

The APC have not delivered on most of the promises they made to Nigerians in 2014 and now they are about to start a second term, don’t you think this is a sign of failure.

I have a totally contrary opinion. This government have fulfilled all their campaign promises.

In which areas?

In terms of security, I have listen to the campaign promises of this president and he never spoke on any bogus thing he will do. He specify that he will improve on security, economy and fight corruption. These are the key things I know. When the government came in, their key challenge was boko haram, armed robbery and kidnapping but boko haram has been curtail very much. Those in the north/east will tell you that, life is better since the coming of Buhari. They can go to their farms now and do their activities. Of course there are some challenges here and there but it has really improved significantly. On corruption, I will tell you it is a difficult one.

What is your take on the fight against corruption?

Fighting corruption is a very complicated business. It’s not just the government that will fight corruption. Yes, they have to take a lead and put necessary things in place, but other people like the judiciary must play their roles to help the government fight corruption to its logical conclusion. If they don’t, they will be sabotaging the government efforts, most importantly the people have to be interested in that fighting. They have to expose those who are corrupt instead of sympathising with them. The government has played its part at whatever level they can even though I believe they can do better. If you ask anybody in government and the person is sincere, he will tell you that, corruption has reduce in this country. You cannot win the fight against corruption overnight, you can only do the one you can do, so it is succeeding. Take the BVN and TSA for example, it might not be perfect but TSA has succeeded in reducing and monitoring government’s revenues and now the government knows where its money is, without looking for their money in banks.

Talking about the imcoming Senate, judging from the aspirants that have indicated interests in the seat of the Senate President. Who among them would you want to emerge?

I’m part of this process. There is a global standard about the leadership in the parliament and that standard is final. The largest party’s leader in the House automatically becomes the Senate President or Speaker of the parliament. The same thing happens in the USA. Right now Ahmed Lawan is the leader of the majority senators in the Senate, there should be no challenge over that. It’s a global practice. APC has a majority in the Senate and the caucus has a leader. So he should be the Senate President. Fortunately for Lawan he is one of the most competent senators we have in the Red Chamber as of today. He is also one of the highest ranking senators. He is experienced and has been loyal to the APC, it’s just natural for him to be the Senate President.

But does it bother you that the party is endorsing a particular candidate?

The party chairman is doing what is expected of him to say. The most important thing is that, he is not imposed on us because everybody that is coming to the Senate has pedigree. They are coming from somewhere. You can see there are even former governors coming to the senate. So nobody can impose anybody on somebody like me. Rather Ahmed Lawan whether by design, luck or was at the right place at the right time is the most experienced senator in the Senate. So the party chairman is just re-echoing that sentiment.

Given your background in the health sector, would you say this government is doing enough in that sector?

No, I don’t think this government is doing enough. Our health infrastructure is terrible. Where are the personnel and drugs? It is because of these massive gap that international organizations try to bring us aids in order to attempt to solve this problem. But I can tell you if this government divert all our budget to the health sector, it will still not be enough to turn around the sector in four years. But we need to start doing something now. I believe this government has things in stock for the sector.

Are you not worried with the rate doctors are leaving Nigeria for greener pastures?

I’m very worried but the best the government can do is to fix the problem. Every doctor wants to work in hospital where the equipment are good. He want a good life with the ability to take care of his family. But if you cannot provide these for them, you don’t expect them to stay. Of course we should be worried because what happens to our people here? Who will take care of them? The issue of medical tourism is becoming worrisome even to the government. It is worrisome because the money being spent in medical tourism is used to develop other nations’ health sector. They are also carrrying jobs away from Nigeria, but you must know that the responsibility of everybody is to survive first before any other thing.