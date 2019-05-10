The Arts: In Search Of Sustainable Business Model

LEADERSHIP Books & Arts sits with Qudus Onikeku, founder, Dance Gathering, a contemporary dance event, now in its third edition, and artistic director at Q Dance Centre. Onikeku speaks of his search for a sustainable and ‘equal privilege’ approach in sourcing funding for the gathering, which grows tougher each year. He also advises creatives on how to avoid sponsors hijacking programmes

You have described dance gathering as neither a festival nor conference, rather a gathering which provides the freedom to operate without restriction. Is there a likelihood of dance gathering objective changing in the future?

That is what it is about, what we are aiming for, and to address it our own way. The gathering has been changing with each edition. Change is constant. And the best way to do so is by having no technique as ‘the technique’. Having no programme as ‘the programme’. That, for me, requires a lot of attention to details in the moment. I have told my team, “You are not here to be numbed by the roles you have been given. You are here as a collaborator, to make things happen. You must be sharp-minded, quick witted, quick to act and attentive. It requires a lot of energy and work behind the scene.

With increased participation, has it made support and organisation easier?

Of course not. it is getting more complex. Dance gathering is not about the what, but the how. After the first edition, we knew we had to change how we raise funds for this, to come up with something else as a business model. We knew this was going to be radical. It will be difficult to understand and support, the way it should be supported.

You don’t see the logo of any company that is praise-singing any organisation. It is part of our strategy and ideology. We are not a capitalist organisation, and we want to rid our space of capitalistic ideas as much as possible. Capitalism is one of the things we fight, that mindset and ideology of using and discarding that is predatory.

Our idea is entrepreneurism – taking privilege from here and giving it there; so, we can all have equal privilege. Everyone has one privilege that is higher than the next person. That’s what we all bring onboard to share equally. I am trying to use that as a business model. We don’t pay anybody in this gathering. We do so to let everyone know they are not rendering us a service, rather whatever they make out of it, whatever connection they make, is theirs. Sharing of privileges, generosity, love, truth, compassion, are at the base of what we do.

To illustrate, a participant from Poland or the US, who I know can source the funds for the trip or for more people, you pay for your flight, hotel, and participation fee. From that participation fee, I can fund the flight ticket, accommodation and feeding of another participant who cannot afford it.

How effective is this model?

As an organisation, we are yet to determine the success of this approach. We will know that after we have calculated the costs at the end of the event. The Glover Hall was given to us by the Lagos State government at no cost for the duration, though, we pay for the diesel, air condition, among other running costs. Then, we got a little funding from Rolex in Switzerland, and the French Institute in Paris.

And they both didn’t demand you put their logos up somewhere?

That is because as a cultural

organisation, what they do is support as ours. Dance gathering is all about finding alternative society without totally directing what happens. There are organisations that can connect with what you want, but you have to know what you want. That is my problem with some Nigerians who don’t know what they want or think it is impossible, and so, simply succumb to brand companies, that go far enough to determine what the programme looks like, the artistes you work with and so on. I wanted to protect my space from that kind of infiltration.

On the political landscape of Lagos, the change of which is likely to affect the recent support to the arts in the city by the non-returning incumbent, what does that say of the arts?

That it one of the deficits of democracy in our country Nigeria. You keep planning every four years, which is against the idea of long-term planning. When the governor gave us Glover Hall, I knew it wasn’t permanent, in the sense that I don’t know how long we will have that space to ourselves. So, I wasn’t flamboyant in equipping the space, just the basic needs. Now, the space is being renovated, and a new governor is coming in, I don’t know the fate of that space. It is very frustrating for development. I cannot plan dance gathering ahead, uncertain about the space to do so. However, I am open, but not too hopeful. I also listen and work with feeling. I am good at feeling the energy, and wave of the times; changes happening in people’s perception and consciousness in time.

God gave me that capacity. Based on that, I can predict the future, and based on that prediction, I can propose projects that I know in the next 10 years will be relevant. It might not be relevant today, but it will be in the next 10 years. I am a guide. One of my gifts besides dancing, is that of a guide, one that can lead the way; clear paths where there were none.

You are saying no matter the system or administration; you can create something impactful in spite of a new system?

Yes, because we were existing before the old system. We didn’t start because of them. They met us on the way. We appreciate all they have done, but we have high goals, things to accomplish, before we die. So, there is urgency too.