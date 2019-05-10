NEWS
Troops Kill 2 Bandits,Recover Weapons In Kaduna
Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Wednesday at about 0430 hours, raided a bandits hideout at Gonan Bature East of Rijana and Kasarami Farms house in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, killed two bandits and recovered weapons.
The acting director, Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa, in a statement said the raid followed credible intelligence from a good Samaritan that the abandoned Kasarami farm house was reportedly forcefully occupied by criminals and had been used as a shelter and a place where victims of kidnapped are kept.
“During the raid, contact was made with the hoodlums with fierce exchange of fire that led to the extermination of two of them,” he said.
Items recovered include two AK 47 Rifles, two AK 47 Magazines, 51 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and two techno cell phones.
He noted that the Nigerian Army is ever committed and determined to protecting life and property of all Nigerians. He then thanked the Good Samaritan for providing the information that resulted in the successful operation.
He further called for more support from citizens in order to checkmate terrorism, banditry and other sundry crimes in Nigeria.
How Sleep Position Affects Your Health – Sleep Doctor
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Kidnapping: The New Wave Boko Haram
JUST IN: Gowon Slumps During Final Military Salute To Maj Gen Ejoor
JAMB And Exam Cheats
MOST POPULAR
- FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Spurs Destroy Ajax’s ‘Destiny’ In Champions League Classic
- LABOUR MATTERS17 hours ago
NLC Will Ensure Industrial Harmony In Kebbi – State Chair
- CRIME17 hours ago
Bizarre: Pastor, House Wife To Be Hang Over Murder
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Music, Strong Tool For Social Reformation
- HEALTH14 hours ago
Registry Seeks Stem Cell Donor For Cancer Patient
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY17 hours ago
North Korean Projectile Launch Reported
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Facebook Co-Founder Says It’s Time To Break-Up Company
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Mining Can Generate More Revenue For Nigeria–NACCIMA