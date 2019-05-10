Troops Kill 2 Bandits,Recover Weapons In Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Wednesday at about 0430 hours, raided a bandits hideout at Gonan Bature East of Rijana and Kasarami Farms house in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, killed two bandits and recovered weapons.

The acting director, Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa, in a statement said the raid followed credible intelligence from a good Samaritan that the abandoned Kasarami farm house was reportedly forcefully occupied by criminals and had been used as a shelter and a place where victims of kidnapped are kept.

“During the raid, contact was made with the hoodlums with fierce exchange of fire that led to the extermination of two of them,” he said.

Items recovered include two AK 47 Rifles, two AK 47 Magazines, 51 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and two techno cell phones.

He noted that the Nigerian Army is ever committed and determined to protecting life and property of all Nigerians. He then thanked the Good Samaritan for providing the information that resulted in the successful operation.

He further called for more support from citizens in order to checkmate terrorism, banditry and other sundry crimes in Nigeria.