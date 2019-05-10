NEWS
Troops Nab Bandits’ Logistic Supplier, Weapon Manufacturer
Troops on operation `Exercise Harbin Kunama III’’, have arrested a suspect the army described as “notorious’’ bandit logistics supplier, Marwana Abubakar in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Similarly, Army Spokesperson, Col. Sagir Musa said in a statement that troops have also arrested a local weapons fabricator, Salisu Ibrahim during a raid on suspected facility at Kontagora in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger.
On Wednesday, based on credible information, troops raided kidnappers’ hideout in Kaduna, killed two suspected bandits and recovered two AK 47 rifles and ammunition.
In a related development, Musa said troops of 6 Division on routine patrol discovered illegal refining sites at Oyakama community in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers and arrested two suspected oil thieves.
According to him, two pipeline vandals and illegal oil bunkerers were intercepted along Sapele-Warri road in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta and their vehicles destroyed.
Two pipelines vandals, he added, were arrested at Ogbagbene Jetty in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
How Sleep Position Affects Your Health – Sleep Doctor
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Kidnapping: The New Wave Boko Haram
JUST IN: Gowon Slumps During Final Military Salute To Maj Gen Ejoor
JAMB And Exam Cheats
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
Bizarre: Pastor, House Wife To Be Hanged Over Murder
- HEALTH21 hours ago
Registry Seeks Stem Cell Donor For Cancer Patient
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Facebook Co-Founder Says It’s Time To Break-Up Company
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Senate Leadership: 6 S’South APC Chairmen Write PMB, Endorse Omo-Agege
- LAW20 hours ago
… Orders ICPC To Unfreeze Firm’s Accounts, Release Seized Properties
- CRIME21 hours ago
Bomb Kills 10 Near Sufi Shrine In Pakistan
- NEWS20 hours ago
Don’t Destabilise APC In Edo Like Rivers, Zamfara, Others, Party Leaders Warn
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Mining Can Generate More Revenue For Nigeria–NACCIMA