U.S. Airstrike Kills 4 ISIS Fighters In Somalia

The U.S. military on Friday said that it had killed four Islamic State (ISIS) fighters in an air attack in Somalia’s northern region of Puntland State on Thursday, a day after another strike killed 13 others.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement that the latest strike was conducted in cooperation with Somali government targeting the ISIS encampment in the Golis Mountains.

“This deliberate campaign is building on increased intelligence and understanding of ISIS training and recruitment activities in Puntland, and is the fourth precision airstrike against ISIS-Somalia since April 14,” said the statement.

The U.S. military said no civilians were injured or killed in the latest airstrike, adding that a detailed post-strike analysis continues and more details may be released as appropriate.

Pro-IS militants split from al-Shabab in October 2015 and later occupied Qandala, a key location in Bari Region under Puntland State Administration in northern Somalia since 2016.