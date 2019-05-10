UNICEF Applauds CJTF On Release Of Over 894 Children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has applauded the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on the release of about 894 children in Maiduguri, North-East Nigeria today.

A total of 894 children, including 106 girls, were released from the ranks of the CJTF in Maiduguri, north-east Nigeria today, as part of its commitment to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children, bringing the total number of children released since 2017 to over 1,700.

The CJTF is a local militia that helps the Nigerian security forces in the fight against insurgency in north-east Nigeria. It was formed in 2013, with the aim of protecting communities from attack.

According to the representative of UNICEF in Nigeria and the co-chair of United Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting on Grave Child Rights Violations (CTFMR), Mohamed Fall, any commitment for children that is matched with action is a step in the right direction for the protection of children’s rights and must be recognised and encouraged.

Fall said, “Children of north-east Nigeria have borne the brunt of this conflict. They have been used by armed groups in combatant and non-combatant roles and witnessed death, killing and violence. This participation in the conflict has had serious implications for their physical and emotional well-being.”

We cannot give up the fight for the children, as long as children are still affected by the fighting and we will continue until there is no child left in the ranks of all armed groups in Nigeria, says Fall.

Fall added that UNICEF will continue to work closely with state authorities and partners to support the implementation of reintegration programmes for all children released from armed groups, as well as others affected by the ongoing conflict.

“The gender and age-appropriate community-based reintegration support interventions include an initial assessment of their well-being, psychosocial support, education, vocational training, informal apprenticeships, and opportunities to improve livelihoods,” he added.