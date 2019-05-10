Warner Music Group Signs Innovative Deal With Chocolate City

Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced a pioneering partnership with Chocolate City record label in Nigeria. The partnership will dramatically grow the reach of African artistes around the world and will create new opportunities for global superstars in the region.

Chocolate City will continue to be led by co-founders, Audu Maikori and Paul Okeugo and executive vice-president of Imprints, Jude Abaga and executive vice president of Recorded Music, Aibee Abidoye.

The partnership creates new opportunities for African talent around the world, as well as for global superstars in Africa.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, music from these artistes will join Warner Music’s repertoire and they will receive the support of the company’s wide-ranging global expertise, including distribution and artiste services via ADA – WMG’s independent l

WMG will also provide financial support to Chocolate City to achieve its mission of signing and developing the best local talent in this fast-growing market.

Audu Maikori, group CEO of Chocolate City who insists that at Chocolate City, there is always the passion to discover and develop the best talent across Africa while giving them a platform for global growth, says the partnership with Warner Music Group is unique in the sense that the clients would get the best of both worlds.

Chocolate City is home to a diverse roster of local talent from various genres including four-time Grammy nominated Femi Kuti, hip-hop artiste and record producer M.I. Abaga, Afro beats sensation Dice Ailes, Nosa, ClassiQ, Ruby Gyang and promising new acts Blaqbonez, C Kay and Street Billionaires.

In addition, Chocolate City’s catalogue includes celebrated acts such as Brymo, Ice Prince, and Jesse Jagz.