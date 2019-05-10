We’re Replacing 100 Century Prisons With Modernised Facilities – FG

*** PMB To Delete Errors, Sign NPS Reform Bill- Rep

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) , said, that contrary to speculations that the federal government was constructing more prison facilities, it is reducing the number , by replacing most of the over a century old facilities with modern day buildings that meets the required global standard.

The minister who gave the explanation on the occasion of the commissioning of new projects and operational vehicles at the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) headquarters in Abuja said Friday , most of the existing prisons in the country were over 100 years old and needed to be replaced.

He said, ‘We are building prisons but we are not increasing the number of prisons. Most of our prisons are more that a century old. What we are doing is to build new ones that meets the required global standard for rehabilitation “.

He said, as it stands now , “government has decided to shift focus from crimes to persons involved in criminal acts and their prospects as well as putting their environment into consideration; social and economic. This is because We are not seeking vengeance for the fact that the offender is human and can change.”

Dambazau however disclosed that the celebrated achievements were efforts is geared towards reforming the prisons and thus, reduce overcrowding, rehabilitate and foster positive treatment of inmates as contained in memo on assumption of office.

He expressed optimism that there would be more improvements in the Service when the Nigerian Prisons and Correctional Service bill is finally accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the Chairman House Committee on Interior, Hon Jagaba Adams Jagaba revealed that Prisons Reform Bill seeking to address NPS as Nigeria Correctional Service is at the verge of being assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari who has agreed to delete two controversial paragraphs from the bill.

Meanwhile, the controller General, Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) , Ja’faru Ahmed who described the commissioning of the projects as part of the deliberate steps taken to address the myriads of challenges confronting the Prisons system in Nigeria said , the Service will continue to effectively utilise tax payers monies allocated to them.

The Prisons boss who applauded the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government and the 8th Assembly for prioritising projects undertaken to reform Prisons nationwide through an increased budgetary allocation said, the service has within three years, constructed new prisons, state headquarters complexes, students hostels and lecturing halls.

Other projects accomplished within the said period according to him include, stores , new cells, barracks, perimeter fences, watch towers, several renovations and many others , in addition to the massive procurement and distribution of inmate’s uniforms, beds/ bedding, assorted drugs and sundry store items

According to the CG, the service under his watch recorded another giant stride in the purchase of 217 vehicles in 2016, 49 in 2017 and 116 in 2018 commissioned yesterday.

The vehicles comprises big and mini Green- Maria; ambulances, sewage trucks, water tankers and utility vans. He said, as usual, the vehicles would be used to convey inmates to courts as a way of ensuring speedy dispensation of justice, while also providing emergency health services and other operational activities