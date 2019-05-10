When Online Shopping Goes Very Wrong !

Online shopping can often lead to disappointment, especially if the product you receive turns out to a bit different than you expected. There can be quite a difference between what is pictured online and the reality of the actual products received in the mail.

There’s something irresistible about internet shopping. The fact that you don’t need to leave the house, coupled with the tremendous bargains on offer, is usually enough to tempt anyone to eschew traditional methods of shopping (getting off your bottom and going to the shops!). But that doesn’t mean that internet shopping is perfect. In reality, people make terrible purchases every day.