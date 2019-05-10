Yoruba Group Backs Ndume For Senate President

A Yoruba pressure group operating under the aegis of Odua for Equity has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of Senator Ali Ndume as the next Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed by their secretary Ismail Olarenwaju and made available to newsmen in Osogbo said their independent research revealed that Senator Ali Ndume is the most accessible and detribalised aspirant among those agitating for the seat.

Olanrewaju added that the group discovered that the Yorubas stands a better chance under Ndume saying his accessibility is unimaginable

He said his group will pressurise their senators across party lines to support Ndume because he is the only one that can reach out to all the six states of the southwest unlike his main opponent that will be answerable to just a state in the zone

“We will let our senators know that we want them to support a man who is not a candidate of any block that will be answerable to, but one who will be answerable to all Nigerians,’’ they said.

The statement also said the APC should not intimidate senators to vote a party leader’s choice but a candidate who depends on his goodwill and the support of his colleagues

“We are optimistic that once Ndume becomes senate president, a new dawn of relationship between the national assembly and the executive will begin.

“APC and those planning ahead of 2023 election should not put their selfish interest above the collective good of Nigerians. They should remember it is only when Nigeria is in good shape that people can have ambition and pursue such ambition.

“Alli Ndume from our findings have capacity to unite and rally members of the Red Chamber for the common good of Nigerians. He won’t subservient to a good father since his emergence would be purely based on his ability and antecedents,” the group said.