EDUCATION
2019 UTME: JAMB Releases Results
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The Board Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the results in Abuja on Saturday, said about 1,792,719 candidates sat for the examination, while 34,120 candidates had their results withheld for examination malpractice.
Oloyede stated that 15,145 results were withheld for further clarification.
He, therefore, advised candidates to use the phone number used for registration and text it to 55019 to get their results instantly.
He said this would ensure that fraudsters who are bent at exploiting candidates do not have access to their results.
“For 2019 results 1,886,508 candidates registered including those in foreign centres.
“Out of this number which excludes Direct Entry, 59,667 were absent and a total of 1,826,839 sat for the UTME.
“Today, we release 1,792,719 results. Some 34,120 results withheld including the results of 15,145 candidates identified by identical twins for further clarification,” he said.
Oloyede, added that candidates should not check their results from Computer Based Test (CBT) centres but use the short code of 55019 to check on their phones.(NAN)
