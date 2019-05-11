2nd Term: Ajulo Urges Buhari To Focus On Security, Anti-Corruption, Economy

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term inauguration, Dr Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redouble efforts on national security, anti-corruption and economic development.

Ajulo made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja against the backdrop of preparation for the second term swearing-in of Buhari on May 29

He called on the President to make security a major priority in his second term including the incessant cases of banditry in some states in the North-west geo-political zone.

Others, he said, include: the farmers and herders clashes as well as the insurgency in the North-east of the country.

According to him, the President should give the leadership of the nation’s security apparatus a matching order to step up their game as the need for the military to redouble their effort becomes imperative.

He stated that the new administration of Buhari must come up with a more lasting solution to the Boko Haram menace and insecurity.

The legal practitioner, however, commended the military for rolling back the gain of the terrorists group in the first term of Buhari’s administration.

“It is worthy of note that during the first term, the military quickly rolled back the gains of the terrorist group, by recapturing a large part of the territory seized by the insurgents.

He said although the Buhari’s anti-corruption war recorded success in his first tenure as the EFCC sprung into action by investigating and prosecuting several corrupt individuals in the country.

Ajulo, however, called on Buhari to be more ruthless on looters of national treasury in his second term, adding that fighting corruption should cut across board without any sacred cows.

The lawyer called on Buhari to redouble his effort in the areas of job creation to rejig the nation’s economy.

According to him, by December 2018 the rate of unemployment has risen from 18.2 per cent when Mr. President took office in May 2015 to 23.1 per cent.

“In June 2018, Nigeria had made global news after it overtook India as the country with the highest number of poor people in the world.”

Ajulo stated that it was important to note that during the first term of this government, the economy had slipped out of recession and had begun to show signs of recovery, noting that in December 2018, the economy grew by 1.81 per cent.

He called on the President to involve competent professionals in the management of various sectors of the economy, stating that experienced brains should be given priority rather than political affiliation or patronage. (NAN)