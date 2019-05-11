Appeal Court Dismisses Onnoghen’s Appeals

The Court of Appeal (Abuja Division) has faulted the suspension of Justice Samuel Nkanu Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), chairman, National Judicial Council (NJC), as well as chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

The appellate court said that the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) violated the law of natural justice.

It further held that the manner in which the order for Onnoghen’s suspension was issued was shrouded in secrecy and raised questions.

Delivering judgment in one of the four appeals filed by Onnoghen, Justice Stephen Adah held that justice must not be shrouded in secrecy as done in the granting of the ex-parte application of the federal government.

He held that it was wrong in law for merit of a substantive matter to be taken at the interlocutory stage.

The appellate court said that from the record of proceedings, the parties have joined issues, only for the federal government to go behind to get an order that affected the interest of the appellant, adding that Onnoghen’s fundamental right to fair hearing was breached.

The court, however, declined to make any order against the suspension because Onnoghen’s trial had been concluded and that an appeal on the substantive trial is pending before the court.

Justice Adah said: “Since the ex-parte order had been spent and cannot serve any useful purpose and judgment in the substantive trial had been delivered, the appeal is hereby struck out.”

In another appeal filed by Onnoghen on the bench warrant issued against him by the CCT, the court struck it out on the ground that the records of proceedings transmitted to the court did not show that a bench warrant was issued and that there was no supplementary record to establish that warrant for Onnoghen’s arrest was issued.

He ruled that “there is nothing in this appeal that requires the attention of the court, it is hereby struck out.”

In the third appeal, which challenged the CCT’s decision to hear a motion challenging jurisdiction along with the main trial and deliver judgment same day, Justice Tinuade Akomolafe Wilson agreed with the tribunal that the new law allows its action.

Justice Wilson said that the general principle of law is that when powers of a court is challenged, the issue of jurisdiction must be first be determined but added that the specific legislation in Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 overrides the general principle of law. She therefore dismissed the appeal.