CODE ‘ll Continue To Be A Voice For Maginalized Rural Areas, Says Hamzat Lawal

A Nigeria-based advocacy group, Connected Development (CODE) says it would continue to engaged both the government and critical stakeholders in the public sector to focused more in the areas of infrastructure development in the maginalised rural communities of the country.

Mr. Hamzat Lawal, An activist and Co-Founder/Chief Executive of the Connected Development (CODE), who affirmed this, said government at all levels must be alive to their responsilities of serving the people who put them in power starting from the grassroots.

Lawal who was represented by the CODE- Programme Assisstant, Miss Demilade Odu, observed that there are thousands of projects which are geared towards the development of the people but has been abadoned due to embezzlement of fund and corruption in government circles.

He spoke during an advocacy visit to the office of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Akure, the Ondo state capital where he stressed that main gaol of the organisation with its advocacy is to strengthening the social contract between government and the governed.

Lawal explained that the CODE, which is the largest accountability and transperency organisation in the African continent, had used its advocacy programme to impact on about 100 communities in Nigeria.

According to him, the advocacy group founded in 2012 with its #FollowTheMoney (FTM) initiative and grassroots movement had been creating dialogue, enabling informed debate and building capacity of citizens on how to hold governemnt at all levels accountable, by using data to track their expenditure.

“Our organisation, CODE (Connected Development) which we all know is a Non-partisan and Non-governmental organisation and it is the largest accountablity advocacy organisation at least in Africa.

“Since 2012 that we have founded our group, we had been creating the platform of interaction between the people mostly in the marginalised areas and the government itself.

“Although, we are purely a citizen’s movement because we do more of engagement, meeting and talking to people and showing them how to hold their government accountable

“At CODE, we are not enemies to the government nor fighting them but we are doing our own advocacy job by ensuring that we put our leaders on their toes to do the needful and engaging in openness and transparency.

“Infact, we have visited several rural communities at least 100, being magilinalized in this country and we have use our #FollowTheMoney grassroots initiative to speak for a change on their behalf.

“We #FollowTheMoney by tracking where the funds are coming from, and it is also going into and if such funds are also being deploy for its main purpose of constructing project or building infrasctructures for the communities.

“In a form of tracking by using data, we have track expenditure mostly in education, healthcare, environment in Nigeria and we have extended to other African countries” she add.

The CODE advocacy group, he said was fully committed to bridging the gap between the maginalized rural communities and urban area inorder to make them have a sense of belonging in the society.

While speaking, Gbenga Ajongbolo, the Ondo State Project Lead of the CODE noted that the organisation has been doing its best in making sure that the government works for the people with its advocate job for transparency in government.

He said that the group had been in supportive of providing purposeful leadership for the country with its advocacy and accountability programme of #FollowTheMoney which has help in tracking and also visualising government’s spending.

“Here in Ondo state, we have always been doing more of engagement and tracking the projects to ensure that their direct purposes were spelt and well achieved.

“For example, one of the projects we monitored in Ondo state was what we tagged the #RebuildOwo which was been carried out under the direct supervsion of SUBEB.

“And after identifying about 10 rural communities in Owo Local Council Areas of the state, we visited a rural area called Ilale’keji where a primary school was under construction and engaged the community leaders for them to know the worthiness of such project and monitor it construction”.

Mrs. Oladunni Odu, the Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Board (SUBEB) said that the government agency had always open it door for verification in the arears of projects monitoring and evalution.

She added that all fund accurable to SUBEB in Ondo state have been use for the purpose they are meant for adding that all projects carried out under its watch are transparent.

“I must appreciate this organisation CODE for doing a good job and you have put us on our toes. The truth is that, what we cannot see, you can see and correct us where we might have err.

“We too believe in transparancy and accountability, that is why you see that our door are always opened all for engagement.

“Here at SUBEB, we believe that all funds given to us should, and must be judiciously spend for its purpose as its meant for public projects.

“And as i speak with you, we have completed over 62 projects in the state and our project are on ground to check. So, there is nothing here to hide from the public” Odu said.