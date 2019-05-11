Court Stops Ganduje From Splitting Kano Emirate

A Kano State High Court has ordered Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Clerk of the Assembly, and the state attorney-general from implementing the just-passed Kano State Local Government Affairs Law, which splits Kano Emirate into five with independent emirs.

The order was at the instance of an ex-parte motion dated May 10, 2019 which was filed by the plaintiff, Hon. Sule Gwarzo before Justice Nasiru Saminu.

He prayed the court to restrain the respondents from taking any action in creating four additional emirates from the Kano Emirate Council.

In an order of interim injunction, the court directed all the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Governor Ganduje had signed into law on Wednesday a bill for the creation of four additional emirates, a move that was widely viewed as an attempt to reduce the powers and influence of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Bichi Emirate, one of the newly created emirates.

The government also confirmed the upgrading of the district heads of Karaye, Rano and Gaya to first- class emirs for their respective emirates.

The commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the disclosure yesterday, said the new emirs would receive their letters of appointment today at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.

Until his new appointment, Bayero was the Wamban Kano, a position that was given to him by Sanusi II after promoting the former Wambai, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi to the rank of Galadima following the death of Galadiman Kano Tijjani Hashim.

The emirs of Karaye, Gaya and Rano, who were upgraded from district heads are Sarkin Karaye, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar ll, Sarkin Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, and Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar ll.