Crime Busters To Play Pre-Season Friendlies To Discover Strength, Weakness

The Management of Crime Busters FC says it has lined-up friendly matches to discover the strength and weakness of the club ahead of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) League Season.

The NLO board has scheduled the commencement of the 2018/2019 NLO league for Thursday, May 23, across the country.

Crime Busters General Manager, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this while speaking with Newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Amaraizu said the pre-season friendly matches by the club were a veritable platform of exposing players to condition that would prepare them to real match situations.

“It is also a platform for our coaches to discover the strength and weakness of the players with a view to putting the team in order,’’he said.

According to him, Crime Busters defeated hard fighting St. Paul FC China Town, Enugu 2 – 1 at the main-bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu in a friendly match recently.

Amaraizu noted that the team would be hosting Cynosure FC of Abakiliki on May 12, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“We are already working on a line-up of matches between NLO teams as well as Nigeria National League (NNL) and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams before the commencement of the 2018/2019 NLO league,’’he said. (NAN)