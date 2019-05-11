NEWS
Crime Busters To Play Pre-Season Friendlies To Discover Strength, Weakness
The Management of Crime Busters FC says it has lined-up friendly matches to discover the strength and weakness of the club ahead of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) League Season.
The NLO board has scheduled the commencement of the 2018/2019 NLO league for Thursday, May 23, across the country.
Crime Busters General Manager, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this while speaking with Newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.
Amaraizu said the pre-season friendly matches by the club were a veritable platform of exposing players to condition that would prepare them to real match situations.
“It is also a platform for our coaches to discover the strength and weakness of the players with a view to putting the team in order,’’he said.
According to him, Crime Busters defeated hard fighting St. Paul FC China Town, Enugu 2 – 1 at the main-bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu in a friendly match recently.
Amaraizu noted that the team would be hosting Cynosure FC of Abakiliki on May 12, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.
“We are already working on a line-up of matches between NLO teams as well as Nigeria National League (NNL) and Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams before the commencement of the 2018/2019 NLO league,’’he said. (NAN)
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Kidnapping: The New Wave Boko Haram
CBN Repositions MFBs To Aid SMEs
Let’s Revisit Uwais’ Report On Electoral Offenders
Sterling Bank Appoints 3 New Directors
