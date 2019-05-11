Deputy Senate Presidency: Why Omo-Agege?

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has the ability, capacity and capability to preside over the 9th Senate as his deep seated popularity, widespread acceptability, sense of purpose and firmness of conviction has put him in good stead to steer the Senate ship to safe and calmer shores. Undoubtedly Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has the requisite qualities of honesty, integrity, courage, resourcefulness and detribalized disposition as well as imposing personality needed to push through much needed legislation, amendments and reforms that would go a long way in transforming the lives of the average Nigerian for the better.

In the legal arena, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a consummate legal luminary and eminent jurist who has made his mark in civil, corporate and constitutional jurisprudence, while in the political arena, he has a massive support base and a relentlessly loyal following cutting through the length and breadth of Delta State in particular and the nation in general. He stands ready to energise and synergise the Senate in order to work with the executive to improve the lot of the common man rather than pose as a cog in the wheel of progress engaging in futile and meaningless grandstanding that plays to the gallery and nothing else.

Indeed such is the high level of reverence and ingrained esteem with which Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is held among the membership of the Senate that when he engaged the Senate leadership in an epic duel, a sizeable majority of senators backed his principled stance on the enthronement of due process, accountability and the rule of law that the Senate leadership orchestrated his illegal ‘suspension’ for fear of impeachment by the pro-Omo-Agege majority in the Senate.

An astute parliamentarian, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been of high moral standing, very vibrant and productive on the floor of the Senate all through this legislative dispensation. He has contributed substantially on national issues and has indeed positioned himself through sheer determination and confidence in the Green Chamber where he argues the cause of his people and thereby renders dividends, of democracy to his constituency.

In the vital areas of law making, representation and oversight functions, a highly resourceful Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has made his mark as a force for stability and order in the Senate and his mature counsel, timely and sincere advice, intellectual vigour and firepower as well as his unshakable integrity and honour has brought him in good stead with the entire membership of the National Assembly.

As many a constituent, friend, acquaintance or colleague would attest to, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is one political maestro who can be taken literally for his words. His words as the proverbial saying goes can be taken to the bank. The political supremo from Delta State is not known for careless talk or aimless chatter as is common with some in the political class but once Senator Ovie Omo-Agege speaks, he resonates with clear authority, clarity, brevity and matchless lucidity. His statements on policy issues and critical matters of the day are clad with iron cast vision and purpose and geared towards illuminating, dissecting and resolving complex and contentious issues of national, regional and international implications.

This commendable trait of honesty, integrity and rectitude informs Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s unflinching support for President Muhammadu Buhari and the governing All Progressive Congress’ uncompromising stance against corruption, financial malfeasance, mismanagement and outright embezzlement of state resources. In this regard, a stalwart senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been unapologetic and unequivocal in his commitment to the success of Mr President’s holistic war against corruption as he, Omo-Agege believes that the battle should also extend to the states and local governments where corrupt activities are alive and well. Therefore, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will if and when elected as Deputy Senate President mobilise the entire Senate and even the whole NASS to pass crucial legislation that will give greater teeth to the anti-corruption war as well as safeguard the financial and material resources of the nation to be utilize in delivering crucial dividends of democracy to the people rather than been looted by the few and powerful as the 8th Senate leadership tended towards.

Indeed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege can be best described as a uniter, conciliator, interlocutor, arbiter, facilitator, administrator, technocrat, legislative paragon, constitutional avatar, legal titan and political plenipotentiary par excellence in our present democratic dispensation.

In his previous legislative outing, as Chairman Senate Committee on Land Transport (2015-2019) Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was the delight of many a colleague, underling or supporter alike as he reached out to all and sundry in order to push through several pieces of legislation that made a difference to many an ordinary Nigerian. As the nation stands at the threshold of history, it is time for the 108 Senators to stand on the right side of history by voting for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy President of the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

– Asadu is of the NASS Press