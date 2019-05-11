NEWS
Edo Govt Calls For Calm In Iguelaba Community Over Clash
The Edo State Government has called for calm among residents of Iguelaba Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area over clashes that led to alleged killing of some persons in the community.
Addressing the protesters who barricaded a major road leading to the community, Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora, Hon. Osaze Osemwegie-Ero, urged members of the community to remain calm, as a meeting has been scheduled for next week to be attended by representatives from the community and relevant authorities to ensure a lasting solution to the attacks.
Osemwegie-Ero said, “The governor is not happy with the situation and he is concerned about your pains. The reported killings, barring people from going to their farms and attack on women is totally unacceptable. We will continue to apply diplomacy in dealing with the issues. I am sure they will come around.”
A spokesperson for the community, Mr Vasco Ogie, called on the state government to come to their rescue over the activities of intruders in the area, adding that the attacks started four years ago.
He said four non-indigenes residing in the community, including three males and a female, were allegedly killed by the attackers in the last two weeks.
Ogie noted that residents in the community could no longer engage in farming activities because of fear of being attacked.
“We did not plant this year because we are scared of being attacked and our crops destroyed. We have reported the issue to the Police and the state government.”
Ogie listed other communities which are also being attacked by the suspected intruders to include Oben, Ikobi, Obozogbe-Nugu, Umughunmwun-Nokhun and Ugbakele.
The spokesman for the Elders Council in Iguelaba Community, John Odia, said they want the state government to come to their rescue.
