Edo Taskforce: Libya Returnees Undergo Agribusiness Training, Receive Startup Support

The Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking (ETAHT) has said it has sustained skills acquisition and empowerment training for returnees from Libya to aid their reintegration into society, noting that a fresh batch of returnees have just concluded agribusiness training and received startup support to set up agro-allied businesses.

Speaking to journalists while hosting the returnees, in Benin City, a counsellor with ETAHT, Nkechi Megbuzie, said the training programme held in Ibadan and was facilitated by donors, foreign partners, and a foundation operated by a serving senator in the state.

She noted, “Our job is to monitor returnees and match them with training opportunities. The training has just been concluded in Ibadan on agro-business which was for Batch A. Another programme for Batch B is ongoing in Benin City to train and empower the returnees.”

She explained, “We forwarded names to the Foundation and the returnees were invited through text messages, a number of them responded and attended the training in Ibadan.

“Those who attended the training have returned and we are happy that they are safe and sound. We got to learn that aside from the skills they have garnered, they were also provided with startup capital to run their businesses.”

Igbinoba Smart and Joy Ariagiegbe, both Libya returnees, who benefited from the training in Ibadan, commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led and the foundation for the privilege to be part of the programme, especially for the knowledge gained and financial empowerment.