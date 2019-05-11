Ex Harbin Kunama 111: Troops Kill 1 Bandit, Rescue Kidnap Victim In Zamfara

The Nigerian Army says troops of Sector 3 deployed Exercise Harbin Kunama111 on clearance operation eliminated one bandit and destroyed bandits’ camp at Sabon Madada forest on Friday.

In an update on Exercise Harbin Kunama111,the Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa said the troops patrol team, on routine Patrol also rescued a kidnapped victim one Mr Nasiru Aliyu along Talata Mafara – Gusau road on Thursday.