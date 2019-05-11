NEWS
Ex Harbin Kunama 111: Troops Kill 1 Bandit, Rescue Kidnap Victim In Zamfara
The Nigerian Army says troops of Sector 3 deployed Exercise Harbin Kunama111 on clearance operation eliminated one bandit and destroyed bandits’ camp at Sabon Madada forest on Friday.
In an update on Exercise Harbin Kunama111,the Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa said the troops patrol team, on routine Patrol also rescued a kidnapped victim one Mr Nasiru Aliyu along Talata Mafara – Gusau road on Thursday.
