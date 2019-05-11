Ganduje/Gawuna: Clean Politicians With Midas Touch

Habitual winners in politics are not ordinary species.

Winning election times without number has never been an easy task that every mortal can master. It signifies acceptability, uncommon humanitarian gestures, unflinching achievements and high level political sagacity. Earning these has never been a simple task and one has to be fully equipped with good moral background, human feelings and sound intellect. All these have to be garnered to be part of the political and elite club.

The Ganduje/Gawuna re-election is a testimony to their credibility to represent the giant commercial hub in the country. And truly, their re-election represents the true will of Kano people. To prove and support this statement was total acceptance by the Kano people the outcome of the election which indicates no post-election violence.

The Ganduje/Gawuna re-election represents their total integrity having distinguished themselves among past governors in the state. Tolerance, respect for elders and the society are the most considered points that made the two political giants succeed. People who portray themselves as the giants in Kano couldn’t believe Ganduje/Gawuna ticket has the capability to deliver, but God in his infinite mercy has proved them wrong.

Their administration has been rated as one of the most performing and active in the history of Kano State. Call their government perfectionist and you will not be mistaken. From the onset, they showed the entire world they know what they are getting into and therefore perfected the art of being a true representative of the Kano people’s will. Having quickly learned and mastered the rudiments of administrative duty, the duo set up standard of being representative of people. The Ganduje Abdullahi’s re-election proved his qualitative traits of leadership and has made a history by completing abandoned and inherited projects from the previous administration.

Therefore challenging their victory will amount to chasing shadows; as such the opposition should safe their resources and energy, and accept the will of Allah, in good fate as no one gives power except him, to whosoever he wishes and when and no matter what and how. Indeed, a clean and decent manner no matter the amount of opposition mounted against him is indeed a plus and a credit to his political career that is a wonder to behold in this political aggrandizement.

Ganduje and Gawuna are entirely different and unique personalities who are humble, generous, caring, tireless and intellectually endowed. It isn’t surprising then that those men are receiving accolades severally for their vibrancy and hard work especially in the area of initiating several empowerment programmes that benefited hundreds of youths in the state. The Kano State people should therefore sleep with their eyes closed for having trustworthy people as their leaders ever in the history of the state. We should therefore set aside sentiment, continue to support, and encourage these unique personalities.

– Shuaib wrote from Kano.