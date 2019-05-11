Group Takes Free Medical Outreach To FCT Community

A non-governmental organisation, Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation, has offered free medical outreach to residents of Pyakasa community to reduce illnesses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing journalists yesterday, in Abuja, the program director, Mrs Rita Newman, said that the gesture was part of the mission of the foundation to make life better and easier for the society.

According to Newman, “we are carrying out free medical treatment, free education support programs for empowerment of youths and widows.

“We are being moved by the plight of these vulnerable individuals and as a foundation, we are is committed to restoring and giving hope to the citizens by way of impacting their lives through this medium.

“We have transformed the lives of over 6000 widows and their children, through skill acquisition trainings, financial empowerment, monthly medical check-up and payment of school fees for their children without any external source of income,” she said.

She also appealed to government, individuals and organisations to support the widows and orphans in the society through empowerment and skills acquisition training.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Olusegun Adio, who received free treatment, thanked the Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation (RAEF), for extending free medical services to the community.

“As we return home today with good health, I would like to appreciate the support of the foundation and I call on government and other groups to follow in the steps of Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation (RAEF) in helping the society.

“I received free medical check-up and drugs that are not available in the community healthcare,” he said.

Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation (RAEF), whose founder is Ignatius Newman Ezeigbo, was founded in 2007 and registered as a corporate body on June 23rd, 2009 under the Companies and Allied Matter Act (Part ‘C’) 1990 of the federal Republic of Nigeria. Apart from carrying out free medical treatment; free education support programs, youth and widows’ empowerment, the foundation also believes in restoring hope, giving hope to the widows and orphans and in so doing, the foundation uses her yearly international widow’s day celebration to empower widows who were trained on different skills and also provide scholarship to the orphans.

The foundation has other outreach centres in six states of Nigeria outside Abuja, the federal capital territory (FCT) namely, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Maiduguri, Ilorin and Jos.