Honesty Made Me Thrive – Halima

BACKGROUND

My name is Halima Idris nee Abdullahi and by special grace of Allah. I am from Abocho, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State. I was born in Kaduna in 1984 to the family of Abdullahi Isah and Alisha Abdullahi.

HOW IT All STARTED

It started before I got married. I was always helping my mother to sell stuffs. I was not really doing anything for a while but one day somebody saw me and gave me job in a felling station in Lokoja. I became a pomp attendant at the filling station. But while there, I started selling kolanuts. And it was in high demand. And when my customers saw my honesty and hard work, they always wanted to buy from me.

In Islamic tradition, we are trained to be obedient to our seniors and should reflect in all our doings both when we are within the house or outside. That is why I fervently remained committed to the doctrine which followed me in all my life.

INSPIRATION

My mother is a product of Islamic school and during her youthful years she won Quranic recitation award several times. I grew up with that knowledge and it became an inspiration to me. Hence, it is safe to say that my mother is my inspiration.

Also, my love and passion for the business of buying and selling kolanuts was inspired by my mother who got these items from Anyigba, took them to some people who further ensured they reach the consumers in the town.

CHALLENGES

There is not too much of a challenge. If one is honest in ones business there would be little or no problem. Luckily for me, I have seen how honesty brought my mother to where she is in life today. I have imagined and thought how I could remain steadfast in honesty like my mum. This I have embraced and it has kept me going.

ADVICE TO OTHERS

My advice to my fellow women, especially those who want to be successful in future is that though times are changing; they should look for honest men to marry. Once you are able to get this, you begin to assist him. You cannot continue to wait for your husband to do everything in the house. You must get involved by also doing somethings too. Waiting for the husband all the time even for stipends can be frustrating. You can start a petty business by selling ordinary sachet water. All you need for this type of business is a small capital. If you cash on this with good faith and entrepreneurial spirit; you are there.

ACHIEVEMENTS

I am married. However, firstly, I want to run away from the crowd of girls who are seeking already made men to marry and you might wait unend. Since I pulled out and got to my husband’s house, I have settled down and I have been blessed. I have achieved a lot. When you are independent through business, you derive respect from your neighbours, it makes you happy, and the house too will be happy. You don’t have to wait for anybody for little needs that you can ordinarily do yourself.

HOBBIES

I love cooking so much, I am sure that is where my husband enjoys me the most. I love cooking. Cleanliness is also part of my hobby. Right from childhood, my mother gave me the spirit of cleanliness. I have been a champion of cleanliness. I clean everywhere in the house, kitchen and surrounding. I love singing too.

REGRETS

I really have no regrets as such. The only regret I have is that the person who trained me is no longer alive to see how I grow. The other one is that I cannot carry kolanut to hawk around as I used to do again.