I Have Evolved In My Style Creation – Aisha

Aisha Mannir Shehu is the beauty and brains behind the upcoming brand called Dear Bella NG, the young talent tells Fatima Shua’ib why she took up her passion as a business venture.

Can we meet you?

I am Aisha Mannir Shehu, I studied Accounting in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. I am an upcoming fashion designer and the CEO of Dear Belle NG. I am from Malumfashi LGA in Katsina State, but I reside in Abuja.

What inspired you?

In the past, a lot of people who graduated from schoolwould simply sit back at home to wait for the white collar Jobs. Some stay for years, practically littering their CVs everywhere they can possibly send it to. Exploiting Entrepreneurship however, gives one the opportunity to explore other sides of their talents & skills, and turning it into a profitable venture and hopefully becoming employers of labour, thereby creating more value to the society.

What is the position of today’s woman?

The dynamics of the world today reveals that the position of today’s woman has evolved more than ever before. Women today occupy positions of power that were once only dominated by men. We have women governing countries such as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and President Kolinda Grabar of Croatia. There are also women presiding over world organizations such as Christine Legarde, the Managing Director and Chairwoman of International Monetary Fund and our own Amina J Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. This shows that the position of women has changed tremendously and women are making impact in the world today.

What are some of the challenges you face?

The main challenges I face are; inconsistent power supply that makes delivery time longer and detrimental to an upcoming business.

Secondly, I would say marketing the brand, but I believe with consistency and quality delivery, our brand will soon break into the fashion industry on a broader spectrum.

What is fashion and style to you as a designer?

From a very young age, I have always loved clothes, wearing new clothes gets me super excited and I love to see people in beautiful dresses. I have also evolved in my style creation to like easy-to-wear dresses. Something classy a lady can throw on and hit the road, without looking under dressed. There are a lot of beautiful creations and amazing designers these days and I’m grateful to be one of them.

What is your favourite genre of music?

I do not have a favorite; I listen to all kinds of music, depending on my mood.

Where is your favourite tourist site in Nigeria?

The truth is the local tourism awareness is low in Nigeria. People seem to be scared to go to other parts of the country for various reasons, such as insecurity. I hear there are a lot of beautiful places within Nigeria. I honestly haven’t been to so many; however Lagos has been a favorite location. I often go to the beach whenever I visit.

What do you do in your spare time?

I watch movies, sometimes I get concepts of dresses from watching movies, I also read books, visit families and friends, and eat out a lot!! Like I really love to eat and visit beautiful restaurants.

What are your last words for young designers like yourself?

Find your uniqueness. Don’t do what everyone is doing, but if you have to, bring in your own element to it.