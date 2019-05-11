I Live My Life One Day At A Time – Yakassai

Salihu Tanko Yakassai is the special adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor of Kano State. He has been in the media world for many years. Yakassai also writes for YNaija (Y political) and has remained a youth advocate and the founder of Global Shapers Community, an NGO under the world economic forum.

Why are you passionate about youth advocacy?

I have done a lot of community development through NGOs, I realized that there was a gap to fill, most especially around my immediate environment. I founded the global shapers community where I work with youth who are incline towards shaping the society as it implies. This is one of the reasons why I ventured into politics in 2000. I became actively involved and ran for quite a number of positions right from the councillor level, we moved from the ANPP with President Muhammadu Buhari to the CPC, when the CPC was merged with other parties to form APC, we were also there and have remained members till this very day.

What positions have you held so far?

Aside the elective positions, I also ran for the state welfare officer of ANPP back then, I lost due to zoning of the positions. I was later appointed as the secretary of the committee of the party in the state. I later served in the presidential campaign council of President Muhammadu Buhari in the CPC. I served in welfare under the chairmanship of the current minister of Water Resources. Down to the APC, I also served in the presidential committee in youth mobilization.

Why youth advocacy?

The youth constitute the vast majority of the population, they are the engine force of any development because they are the foot soldiers with a great capacity to carry out tasks dutifully due to their youthful exuberance and passion. For Nigeria to develop, the youth must be participants and get things right when given the opportunity. The need for us to ensure that they are up and doing is paramount. We cannot do that until we come together. Whatever we do individually does not really matter until we become a team to achieve a considerable result.

What has the state done towards youth empowerment?

The state has been able to empower a little over 1,000,000 youth and women in very key areas. Firstly, we have the direct employment which the state government has been able to recruit thousands of young people. The revenue board has been able to employ over 700 people in their first batch of recruitment. The second batch came up subsequently with over 1,000 health workers, particularly the nurses were recruited. We have also employed over 1,000 qualified teachers with a minimum of NCE certificate which all of them are women. We also have the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), which has been able to employ over 700 persons during the first batch.

The second aspect spans through skills acquisition training. Some of the trainees have been sent to Peugeot Automobile Nigeria workshop training school where three sets have already graduated after undergoing thorough training for one year with accommodation and other provisions. After the training, the state government put them in clusters and set up standard mechanic workshops for them where they now work as professionals in the field. Another set was sent to Turkey to learn artificial insemination and modern day farming techniques of raring animals and crops. This aspect has become so crucial since the Federal Government has a big eye in the area of agriculture. These trainings are one year rigorous trainings, some of the youth were also selected and trained in the aspect of crafting outside the normal conventional trainings. We carried this out based on research and realized that we were behind in this area and concluded that it was necessary to take it up.

The last key area is the direct cash transfer in line with the Federal Government’s “trader moni”. We provide traders with funds to start and expand their business.

What are some of the challenges the youth are faced with?

The challenges are enormous I must say. The most paramount is the lack of education, most especially in the North. The attention of all stakeholders, such as the parents, religious leaders and teachers must be involved. I have come to realize that most parents in the North are not aware of the activities of their wards in and out of school. The youth should be able to at least attend community schools, get the basic educational requirements so that they can become more independent and serve as agents of change in their communities and the world at large. The issue of drug abuse cannot be overemphasized, this is bedevilling the entire country. We need to get this menace checked before we are consumed by it.

Do you think the youth are prepared to take up leadership positions in the society?

In terms of leadership, one must start from somewhere, if the youth are not given the opportunities to lead across all levels, then they will never lead . Our current crop of leaders must understand the magnanimity of the issues at stake before we get to situation where there would be a vacuum in our leadership. The youth must also prepare themselves in all ramifications because it is one thing to be given an opportunity, and it is another to deliver. You must be deserving to be considered.

What is your philosophy in life?

Everyday, I try to do my best from the moment I wake up to the moment I get back to sleep, I try to make the world a better place as much as I can. I live my life one day at a time. A lot of people are consumed by their plans and forget to live for the day.

What are your last words for the youth?

The youth must stand up and be given opportunities. They must learn to build bridges and make positive partnerships. You must learn to sieve the good from the bad. I challenge them to prepare themselves for change; they should read a lot, make researches and know the basics before doing anything to effect.