Kudos, Caution, As Nigeria Set To Bankroll Construction Of ECOWAS Parliament Secretariat

As the First Session of ECOWAS Parliament in 2019, gets underway in Abuja, the speaker of the parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, and president of ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Brou have given a pass mark to the 15 Member sub regional body, even as Nigeria is set to bankroll the construction of ECOWAS Parliament building in Abuja. OMONU NELSON was there for LEADERSHIP

Three weeks long first session of the parliament of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, opened in Abuja, on Wednesday with a revelation that, Nigewria has allocated a plot of land for the building of a permanent secretariat for the sub regional parliament.

Speaking in a speech to declare the session open, the speaker, Senegalese Moustapha Cisse Lo, revealed that during the life of the current session, flag off ceremony for the building of a befitting secretariat for the parliament will take place. According to Cisse Lo, Nigeria, apart from providing the land has also undertaking to finance the construction of the secretariat.

It would be recall that Nigeria was instrumental to the formation of ECOWAS, under the leadership of Gen Yakubu Gowon in 1975, has since then, responsible for almost 70 per cent of its bills.

In his word, Cisse Lo, thanked “President Muhammadu Buhari for his personal commitment and indefatigable commitment to the parliament of the community. You would remember that his government has graciously allocated, following the committee’s report, allocated a plot of land for its permanent secretariat.

“President Buhari has also taken his commitment further by undertaking to wholly finance the construction of the secretariat building for us. We hope to perform the foundation laying ceremony of this edifice during this session, within the shortest possible time,” the gangling and erudite speaker said.

Speaker Cisse Lo, also seized the opportunity to thank the president of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou for his sterling leadership of the Commission, and unflinching support for the parliament. “I want to thank the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Cassi Brou, who has always supported us, and who has made the trip to Dakar in March, to take part in our meeting and extra ordinary session.

“Following the extra ordinary session held in March in Dakar, we were able to achieve important activities, especially, the Delocalised meeting in Conakry, from 11th to 16th April, and second, in Ghana from 16th to 20th of the same month. The meetings were excellent opportunity to celebrate the Guinean and Ghanaian people. We had fruitful meeting with highest authorities of the two countries, Cisse said.”

He commended presidents of Ghana and Guinea, who Cisse said, have remained firm behind the realisation of ECOWAS aspiration. He also commended them for facilitating the April Delocalised meetings in their various countries. “I want to seize this opportunity to thank their excellences, president Alpha Conde of Guinea and president Nana Akuffo Addo of Ghana, who were kind enough to host us and discuss with us under a very friendly environment. I want to thank them for facilitating the meetings in Ghana and Accra.

Cisse commended the United Nation Commissioner for Refugees for maintaining cordial relationship with the parliament. “Honourable MPs, it is an opportunity to also applaud the smooth relationship between the Parliaments of ECOWAS and Commissioner for Refugees of the United Nations,” he said.

In goodwill message, the president of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, like his counterpart at the parliament, also has kind words for President Muhammadu Buhari, who coincidentally is the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government for what he called his exemplary leadership.

“Permit me to pay a well-deserved tribute to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for the exemplary leadership with which he steers the affairs of the Community.”

He also thanked the heads of states of the Member State for their relentless support for the organisation “I should also like to. Pay tribute to all the Heads of State and Government, for their continued support and assistance to Community Institutions.

Brou expressed appreciation to Nigeria for creating conducive environment for the parliament to meet in session, “I express my profound gratitude to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the facilities provided to ensure the smooth conduct of this Session.

He prayed to God to accept the supplications of Muslims, who are currently fasting for God to foster forgiveness, social cohesion, peace and security in various countries of the sub regions “At the beginning of the holy month of fasting, I would like to wish a blessed Ramadan to all our Muslim brothers and sisters as they seek the mercy of God. May their prayers foster forgiveness, social cohesion, peace and security in our region.

Brou praised Cisse Lo, for inviting him and his team to participate in the opening ceremony “I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Moustapha Cissé Lo, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, for the honour and privilege. extended to me and my team to take part in this solemn opening ceremony.

He said, the session was opening at a time, when the region is faced by hydra-headed questions “Your Excellency the Speaker of Parliament, Honourable and distinguished Parliamentarians, today’s session opens in a context where the region is beset by several challenges.

“On the political front, our region continues to be confronted with the need to consolidate democracy and conduct peaceful elections.” He explained that, it was a thing of joy for two countries in region to have held hitch-free presidential election “We welcome the successful conduct of presidential elections this year in two of our Member States, namely the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Senegal. Peaceful parliamentary elections were also held in Guinea Bissau in accordance with the July 2019 roadmap adopted at the ECOWAS Summit in Lomé.

He however regretted that the recent parliamentary election that took place in Benin republic was marred by tension, in which some section of the political class boycotted “It should however be noted that the recent parliamentary elections in Benin took place amidst tension.

“Some of you witnessed it first-hand as observers and noted the efforts made by Member States to foster democracy in our region.” He pledged that, ECOWAS will continue to strengthen its intervention mechanisms in order to support the organisation of peaceful elections in all Member States.

In terms of security, Brou said, it still remained a matter of growing threat in the sub region. “In the area of security, we remain concerned at the mounting threats with the grave incidents recorded in some countries. Several countries have suffered deadly attacks against their peaceful citizens.

“We offer our condolences to the bereaved families, governments and people of these sister countries. The Community will, in this regard, continue working with its partners to stabilise and protect the region from terrorism, piracy, cross-border crimes, inter-ethnic clashes, etc.

In the area of ECOWAS economy, Brou said, everything is looking up for the sun region, explaining that social indicators are looking good. “In terms of the economy, the region’s prospects are promising given the good performance of major macroeconomic indicators. The region will continue efforts to consolidate the regional economy with several achievements which will be presented in the next few days.

In the social arena, we continue to address the challenges of youth unemployment, migration, epidemiologic diseases, etc. We will not relent in our efforts to address these issues and many more, Brou said.

He commended the Speaker for the renewed vigor in enhancing the powers of the parliament “I welcome the new impetus you have given to the implementation of Supplementary Act A/SA, 1/12/16 relating to the enhancement of the powers of ECOWAS Parliament. This is clear from the themes which relate to regional integration issues, included on the 2019 programme of the ECOWAS Parliament, such as the single currency, youth employment through entrepreneurship and the establishment of SMEs, private-public partnership, etc.

“Whilst I commend you for these initiatives, I wish to reaffirm the readiness of the Commission to provide support in all these areas.”

Brou harped on the need for close collaboration between the Commission and Parliament “It is in working hand-in-hand and in synergy that we will achieve the objectives set by our Founding Fathers, that is, a united and prosperous ECOWAS, for the harmonious development of our people.

“In that respect, we will boost the cooperation, consultation and inter- institutional dialogue framework, through the frequent conduct of meetings

“We will equally give new momentum to the implementation of joint programmes through the technical working committees and strengthen institutional dialogue and communication. The support of the Parliament is invaluable in achieving greater visibility for ECOWAS in Member States. The World Bank Economist said.

Brou concluded by raining encomium on Cisse Lo, for outstanding leadership qualities “I cannot conclude without reiterating my congratulations to you Mr Speaker, for your purposeful leadership and through you, to your august body, for your respective contributions to addressing the challenges of economic and social integration.”