CRIME
NSCDC Parades 7 Persons Accused Of Diesel Theft In Kogi
The Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday paraded seven persons it claimed had siphoned and sold diesel from trucks belonging to Dangote Cement Company, Obajana.
Mr Philip Ayodele, its Commandant, while parading the suspects in Lokoja, said that a combined team of anti-vandal and armed squad of the command effected the arrests.
Ayodele said that the suspects were arrested in Osara, Adavi Local Government Area of the state.
“At the point of arrest, they attempted to escape but were quickly overpowered by men of the corps who had placed them on surveillance for weeks,” he said.
He said that one of the suspects, who drove a truck marked TWD 212 XA, was arrested while siphonning diesel into two 25-litres jerricans.
“The arrest irked his colleagues who started hurling stones at the NSCDC personnel. That disrupted the operation and thwarted efforts to apprehend his accomplices.
“The other six suspects were arrested based on information from Dangote Cement Company, Obajana that the company’s diesel was being siphoned and sold to black marketeers in Osara.
“Some members of the community, believed to be directly involved in the act of aiding and abetting the suspects, also hurled stones at our men who raided the area,” he said.
Ayodele listed items recovered from the suspects to include 28 jerricans (25 litres each), and 18 drums, all filled with diesel, 67 empty jerricans, 40 empty drums, 11 funnels and eight hoses.
The NSCDC official warned those involved in the act to desist as the corps had the wherewithal to ensure their arrest and prosecution.
He said that the seven suspects would soon be charged to court. (NAN)
