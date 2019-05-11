Of PMB’s Private Visit To London And Matters Arising

President Muhammadu Buhari recently returned from a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom. In this piece, ANDREW ESSIEN examines the attendant fireworks from the dominant political parties and interest groups that accompanied the trip.

The recent private visit of President Buhari, expectedly came with it, a series of gusty political wins and sandstorms that the populace had pushed to the backseat of their memory as the nation forges to what lies in wait in the president’s next four years.

Some say it was expected that the president would want some private time occasioned by the intense electioneering period that saw him winning the presidential election even though others queried the timing of such trip, at a point where the country is facing serious security challenges.

A statement released by the presidency had announced that President Buhari will be heading for the United Kingdom for a 10-day private visit starting on Thursday, April 25, 2019 and the flood gates were open. The statement left a concerned populace looking askance at the Presidency, flying out shortly after inaugurating some projects executed by Governor Kashim Shettima in Maiduguri, the Bornu State capital.

Expectedly, a flurry of reactions came flowing in beginning with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, who said that it was improper for the President to travel with public funds but fail to “disclose his movements.” insisting it was wrong for the President to allow Nigerians to be speculating on whether he (the President) was attending to his health or not.

Secondus said, “The President is not travelling as an individual. He is travelling as the President of Nigeria who was elected by Nigerians in 2015 to lead them.

“He is not going to the UK on a commercial airline; but on a presidential jet that is being maintained by taxpayers. Nigerians are going to be responsible for his welfare and the welfare of those who are going with him.

“The President should, therefore, open up and tell Nigerians his itinerary in the UK. Is he going on holiday? Is he going for medicals? Who are those who will be his guests there and where will he visit? Is he going on a short break?

“These are not too much to tell the people, especially by a man who preaches integrity and always claims that his government has nothing to hide.”

The opposition’s argument was quickly punctured by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, saying that PDP’s statement reflected the opposition party’s tendency to drag the country into needless controversies as President Buhari “is the first President to start adhering to the constitutional provision on the transmission of letters to the National Assembly whenever embarking on vacation.”

The response also sparked more reactions as pundits averred that the president, as constitution demands, did not transmit a letter to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives informing them of his inability to perform his official duties and transferring power to Vice President Femi Osinbajo to stand in as acting President, as enshrined in Section 145 of the Constitution.

Building a wall of defense against this position also, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, insisted that the President’s action did not contravene the law while adding that President Buhari had the capacity to preside over the affairs of the country from “anywhere.”

“The President can exercise authority from wherever he is as he is currently doing. This is a relatively short absence. If you check Section 145 (1) and (2) of the Constitution, you will see that the law is only infringed upon when such absence extends to 21 days,” he said.

In a televised interview Mallam Garba Shehu would further submit that “But as it is now, there is no Constitutional or legal infraction that has happened. So the President is doing his work from wherever he is. Yes, it is right that the President can operate anywhere he is. If you are a Permanent Secretary and the President calls you from Abidjan and says you go and repair that road, are you going to tell him that Mr. President you are not a Nigerian in Abidjan, you are not going to do the work?

“Do you think you will have your job waiting for you the next day? These are matters of common sense,” he stated.

However, the concerns stem from President Buhari’s regular visit to the United Kingdom since he was first inaugurated in 2015. In 2017, he spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits, prompting concerns about how fit he is to be president. Since then, he has been to London a few times to check in with his doctors, including another 10-day vacation in the UK capital in August 2018.

Fiery Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had submitted that, “Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the controversial private visit, President Buhari is deemed in law to be on vacation or leave of absence for 10 days. Whether the President is on vacation or not is not in dispute, but that he is unable to discharge the functions of his office for 10 days.

“The official claim that the President is not on vacation has failed to address the constitutional implications of the privacy of the visit of the head of the Federal Government which is administered on the basis of accountability and transparency. Under the current democratic dispensation, the movement and activities of the number one public officer in the country cannot be shrouded in secrecy.”

On his part, the Executive Director, United Global Resolve for Peace, Shalom Olaseni, said the President had the constitutional right to leave the country even for more than a week without disclosing his itinerary in as much as proper handing over to the Vice-President was done.

The President may have since resumed but many Nigerians are of the opinion that his action may have set a precedence that may crystalise with varying implications for the future.