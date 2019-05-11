Osun: Appeal Court Judgement, Certificate Saga And Travails Of Adeleke

Osogbo, Osun State capital went agog with wild jubilation Thursday when the news of the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which set aside the judgement of the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal filtered in.

The Appeal Court set aside the split judgement of Osun Election Petition Tribunal that declared Senator Ademola Adeleke as the dully elected governor of Osun State and that INEC should withdraw Certificate of Return from Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and hand it over to Adeleke.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola along with members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) trooped out in large number to major streets of Osogbo amid dancing and victorious songs.

The popular Olaiya junction was filled to capacity by drummers, local entertainers, the jubilant party members and security men who were at hand to prevent possible breakdown of law and order

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld the election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, even as it nullified the tribunal judgment that declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as valid winner of governorship election that held in the state in September, 2018.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola in a chat with newsmen described the judgementl as a long awaited expectation of the people of the state.

He said he could not hide his happiness upon receiving the news of his victory at the Appeal.

He said the facts have been revealed already by the Appellate court saying he would not be anxious if Senator Adeleke decided to approach the Supreme Court.

He said the people of the state, without being prompted, trooped out to join him in the jubilation.

“This is the judgement that the people of Osun have been waiting for. I am happy and the judgement is wonderful. This is what the people want to hear. They came out today without being prompted to rejoice and celebrate this judgment,” he said.

Asked about his chances at the Supreme Court should Adeleke decides to approach it, Oyetola said, “ I am not bothered about that. The facts have been stated already by competent courts. We are ready for them. Even the people of Osun are elated as you can see and this shows that we will win again at the Supreme Court.

Reacting in a statement made available to newsmen, Senator Ademola Adeleke said: “I received with dissatisfaction the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the ruling of the election petition tribunal which had duly returned me as the validly elected governor of Osun state. I have subsequently instructed my counsel to prepare for an appeal against today’s judgement at the Supreme Court immediately.

“Today’s judgement relied on weak technical foundation.The substantive issue which formed the basis of the lower tribunal judgement was relegated to the background. We are reviewing the full ruling and action has already commenced to appeal the judgement and ensure the eventual retrieval of the stolen mandate.

“To the good people of Osun state, dont be downcast.The struggle for good governance and retrieval of People’s mandate cannot be truncated by any flawed judgement.We are taking the legal battle further to the topmost court in the land. I am confident the apex court will upturn today’s unsustainable ruling.

“To all members of PDP in Osun State and my campaign Organisation, the struggle is now at the most critical stage. We cannot waiver nor slow down. We must forge ahead in high spirit until final victory is attained. In this endeavour, I promise to provide the leadership as the genuine governorship mandate holder in Osun state.

“My good people.of Osun state, I know the pain and suffering you are passing through.The move to reclaim your mandate is still very much alive despite the jaundiced ruling of today. We will not abandon the mandate you freely conferred on us. We will deploy all legal means to retrieve the stolen mandate.

Also speaking, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Hon. Soji Adagunodo noted that the judgement is based on technicalities that cannot stand the test of law.

He expressed his optimism that his party will be victorious at the Supreme Court adding that the entire senatorial is the beauty of democracy.

Obviously, these are not the best of times for Adeleke who was elected to represent Osun West at the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly in year 2017 to fill the vacuum left by his brother, late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke

Probably, his party then, the APC, the party he defected from, to contest on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC or Security agencies were not aware of anything wrong with the paper qualification of Senator Ademola Adeleke or they choose to look the other side when he contested and won.

No eyebrows were raised from any quarters to query the eligibility of Adeleke to contest the election.

Recalled that Ademola Adeleke was a member of the All Progressives Congress alongside his brother and when the later died, he decided to step into his brother’s shoes but the power that be in the party preferred Senator Mudashiru Hussein as replacement.

When he realized that he would not be able to be the flag bearer of the part, he quickly lent himself brain and defected to the waiting hand of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP who granted him automatic ticket.

He eventually won the election massively to the surprise of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

The overwhelming votes Adeleke received in the election probably informed his decision to go for the seat of the Chief Executive of the state or rather, he decided to go for the post to fulfill the ambition of his brother, Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke who happened to be the first person to declare his ambition to succeed governor Rauf Aregbesola in APC.

Recalled that Adetunji Adeleke’s declaration did not go down well with the party leadership in the state and he and other people in like mind were warned to desist from further declaration of intentions until party lift ban on declaration of inventions.

But for the medical report that stated that Senator Adetunji Adeleke died of drug overdose, the insinuation was that the charismatic leader’s death was beyond ordinary and just like his long term Nurse suffered for alleged administration of overdose drug, many people caught in the web of alleged certificate/testimonial falsification are already facing the music.

Back to the ‘oversight’ of forged testimonial/certificate, if Ademola Adeleke had not contested and made waves in the governorship contest, he probably might not have found himself in the present situation of in and out of court over the same allegation.

In the 2018 governorship election in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke who contested on the platform of the PDP was defeated by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola with a margine of less than 500 votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

He challenged the election result at the Tribunal, and he was declared the winner in a split judgement of two to one with the majority judgement ordering INEC to issue him certificate of returns.

Not satisfied with the verdict, the All Progressives Congress APC and its candidate, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola headed for the Court of Appeal and judgement is being awaited as at the time of filling this report.

But a twist to the whole scenario is the multiple legal tussle that bothers on the eligibility of Senator Ademola Adeleke to contest the election following alleged falsification of some of the credentials that would guarantee his eligibility.

Various courts at varying levels have adjudicated on the matter with differs ruling.

It is however worthy of note that the opposition APC was not visibly involved in any suit to challenge the eligibility of Senator Ademola Adeleke but the police and three members of his party.

Out of the numerous litigations on the eligibility/Certificate forgery cases against Senator Ademola Adeleke, only the one instituted at a Federal High court in Osun was instituted by three members of PDP namely Awosiyan Olalekan, Ojetade Thomas and Awodire Sina and was presided over by Justice Maurine Onyetenu

Beside the Osogbo High Court case, other litigations were instituted by the police acting on petitions from undisclosed individuals and bodies.

Out of these court suits, only the Federal Capital Territory Bwari, High Court delivered a judgement nullifying the candidature of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Justice Othman Musa held that Adeleke was not qualified to run for the office of a governor, because he was not educated up to secondary school level as required of him by Section 177 of the Nigerian Constitution.

But an Akure Division of the Court of Appeal later affirmed the qualification of, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to seek election as governor.

Presided over by Justice M.A Danjuma, the court dismissed the appeal against the judgment of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo which had confirmed the eligibility of Adeleke to contest for the governorship of Osun State.

The court had Justices R.A Abdullahi and P.A Mahmoud as members of the panel.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in reacting to the judgment, said the outcome of the suit has castrated the judgment of the Federal High Court, Bearing, Abuja, because it had nothing to stand on.

The Osogbo Federal High Court had ruled that Adeleke was qualified to contest for the governorship having been educated up to secondary school level.

Not satisfied with the High court decision, the three PDP members proceeded to the appellate court to challenge it.

The appeal court agreed with Adeleke and consequently dismissed the appeal on three grounds.

It held that the trial court had no jurisdiction to entertain the suit and that the sponsored petitioner, Awosiyan Olalekan, Ojetade Thomas and Awodire Sina from Ife Central had no locus standi to file the case.

The court also held that the matter was brought to court outside the stipulated 14 days after the conduct of the primary election.

Reacting to the judgment, the PDP said the decision was gratifying because the case had no substance.

The PDP reaction was signed by the party’s Director of Publicity for South-west Zone, Ayo Fadaka.

The statement read: “We take due cognisance of the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Court of Appeal, Akure on issues concerning his qualification to contest the gubernatorial elections.

“It is gratifying to note that the matter was resolved in his favour, particularly as there is no substance to this red herring accentuated and sustained by the APC for such a long time. This judgment has most fortunately castrated the curious verdict of the FCT High Court, Bwari.

“While we await hopefully the removal of all roadblocks that the APC has installed to forestall the inauguration of Adeleke as Governor of Osun State, we express our confidence in the Judiciary to do the needful in ensuring that justice and fair play continue to remain as the threshold upon which our democracy is built”, PDP said.

Few days after the judgement, Rofiat Oladepo and Abdulahi Oladepo, who are wife and son of the registrar of Ede Muslim Grammar School from where Ademola Adeleke was issued certificate and testimonial were arrested when they could not lay their hands on their benefactor.

They however dragged the Nigerian Police to court over their alleged unlawful arrest, detention and torture.

They filed an originating summon against IGP, Hammed Adamu, AIG Zone 11, Adeleye Oyebade, Police Service Commission, ASP John Faluyi and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami for the enforcement of fundamental rights to dignity, personal liberty and fair hearing at the State High Court, Ikirun.

The applicants sought the following reliefs, among others from the court:

“A Declaration that the Arrest of the Applicants by the Respondents and their agents on proxy for the crime allegedly committed by 1st Applicant’s husband is in contravention of their fundamental right to dignity of human person as guaranteed by section 34 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 5 of the African charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“A Declaration that it is unlawful and unconstitutional for the Respondents to arrest and detain the Applicants for the crime allegedly committed by 1st Applicant’s husband for Thirty Three (33) hours on proxy arrest and same is in contravention of their fundamental right to personal liberty as guaranteed by section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“A Declaration that arrest and detention of the Applicants at Assistant Inspector General Of Police Office Zone XI, Osogbo, Osun State by the Respondents and their agents on proxy is in contravention of their fundamental right to personal liberty as guaranteed by Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

In another suit instituted by police against the eligibility of Senator Adeleke, in Abuja, he sought a permission to travel abroad to attend to his health.

The Federal High Court granted permission to Senator Ademola Adeleke, to travel to the United States of America for medical check-up.

The judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, ordered him to honour a fresh police invitation on May 6 (Monday), before travelling the next day.

In his ruling delivered on Friday the court specifically directed the Police not to prevent the senator from embarking on his scheduled trip on May 7 as he honours the invitation on May 6.

In granting the senator permission to embark on the trip on May 7, the judge ordered him to return to the country on June 9.

Adeleke’s passport had been seized by the court last year as the bail condition granted him, following his arraignment before the judge on charges of examination malpractices.

Granting Adeleke’s request for his passport on Friday, the judge ordered the Chief Registrar of the court to release the passport to him to enable him to embark on the foreign trip.

However, when Adeleke honoured his invitation by he was detained by police against the order of the Abuja High Court, and he was arraigned again in another court over the same allegation.

This prompted the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party to charge Nigerians and the International community to hold the Nigeria Police Force and the All Progressive Congress responsible if anything happens to Ademola Adeleke.

A statement by State Chairman Hon Soji Adagunodo in response to the arrest of Adeleke by the Police authorities in Abuja said it is a clear case of political desperation taken too far by the Police which is alleged to be executing a script of the APC.

He added that the arrest is fuelling speculation of an attempt to put Senator Adeleke in harm’s way to prevent him from conclusively retrieving the mandate given him by the people of Osun State.

The PDP said the Public should recall that Senator Adeleke has an urgent Medical need which made a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja order that his International passport be released to him to travel abroad for immediate medical attention.

The Court also ordered that the Senator should return to Nigeria by the first week of June to answer whatever charges the Police claim that they have against him.

The Party then wondered why the Police would arrest and frustrate an urgent medical trip of a citizen who has never shunned any Police summon or jumped bail in any of the alleged trumped up charges against him in the courts of the land.

Speaking on the issue, the member House of Representatives elect for Ejigbo/Egbedore/Ede North/ Ede South, Mr Bamidele Salam said “I have no doubt in my mind that the only reason why Senator Adeleke is being incessantly hounded in this manner is because he has refused entreaties to give up on his pursuit of retrieving the mandate given to him by the electorate in Osun State at the last governorship election.

“I am ashamed that a country which is being looked upon as a beacon of hope for the Black race is still unable to run a system which respects rights and protects the rule of law almost 60 years after it’s political independence.

“If an institution like the Police will continue to avail itself to be used as weapon of warfare in settling political scores, what hope is there for democracy?

“While Senator Ademola Adeleke remains in high spirit, I enjoin friends, associates and all women and men of goodwill to continue to lift him and all other prisoners of conscience up in prayers that the God whose reign is supreme over that of man will arise and give speedy justice to the oppressed according to His promise” Bamidele Salam said.

Senator Adeleke was subsequently arraigned again by the police at the Magistrate Court , Mpape, Abuja on Monday.

He however breathed the air of freedom when the court granted him conditional bail.

At the start of the proceedings, counsel to Adeleke opposed the move by the police prosecutor to have the charges read , he also asked the court to enforce two subsisting court orders preventing the police from arresting Senator Ademola Adeleke and granting him leave to jet out of the country for medicals.

The counsel further submitted that the police was duly served and that the court has a legal duty to ensure that the orders are respected.

The court, was , thus, asked to adjourn the case sine dine.

The Magistrate, Muhammad Suberu, later adjourned for 30 minutes to rule on the tabled applications. While he eventually ruled against not reading the charges , he, however, pledged to ensure that the subsisting court orders are respected.

Adeleke, in a fresh five-count charge by the police was accused of forging a letter of attestation and result from the Muslim Grammar School, Ede, Osun state. The police alleged that the senator submitted the said forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the guber candidate of the PDP at the said governorship election.

Adeleke was eventually granted bail on self-recognizance, the surety in the bail application is to part with the sum of two million naira, he or she must also be a resident of Mpape. The judge , consequently adjourned the case to the 24th of June, 2019.

Osun state PDP Chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, again hailed the judiciary and urged the police to focus more on the primary duty of securing lives and property rather than making itself available as willing tool to be used by the ruling party .

His words: ‘It was a repetition of the various court actions some of which have been concluded while others are still ongoing at the higher courts. It is unfortunate that the police somewhat turned itself to an instrument of oppression for the politicians to use in tormenting and terrorizing law -abiding citizens over a case that is awaiting adjudication in the courts of higher jurisdictions.

“The police should be more alive to the primary assignment of ensuring security of lives and property of the citizens and be obedient to the rule of law rather than meddling in internal issues of political parties which has degraded the image of the erstwhile protective agency of government sort of’ he said.

Litigations on the certificate/testimonial will soon become a thing of the past the moment judgement favours the underdog. Time will tell.