PLAN Commends PMB For Reappointing Emefiele

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) and youth groups under the banner of Partners for Legislative Agenda for Nigeria (PLAN) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Mr Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

At a press conference addressed in Abuja, yesterday, by PLAN’s coordinator, Khalifa Bello Adamu, the CSOs declared that Emefiele’s reappointment was one of the most pro-people decisions of the president and symbolises an era where hard work and competence are the determining factors for choosing public officers.

Adamu said: “This is the direction we all expect the nation to drift to forthwith without parochial attachments; on this and much anticipation, we commend the federal government for doing the right thing on one hand and on another, congratulate Emefiele for being steadfast in serving Nigeria diligently.”

He further said, “We also trust that the Senate will do the needful and let the people’s man continue his good work.

Adamu recalled that upon assuming office in 2014, Emefiele’s robust monetary policy and leadership aura reflected spontaneously on the economy such that by 2015, in spite of the crash in the global oil prices, the country came out strong.

According to him, the economic plan of the CBN governor was instrumental to the country’s coming out of the economic recession, which affected many countries of the world.

The PLAN boss listed some of Emefiele’s policies and strategies to include strategic fiscal policies for the government, agricultural programmes, steady and improved wages, savings, strategic investments, job and wealth creation as well as active private sector participation in the economy.

“The foreign reserve accruals hiked from $23billion in 2016 to $48billion in 2018 and still counting; federal government approved grants and loans for states to upset backlogs of salaries, pension and gratuities running into tens of billions.

“The Anchor Borrower Programme leveraged billions for peasant farmers which improved agricultural inputs and created jobs.

“Commercial banks were vigorously monitored to effectuate services and checked for proper adherence to established policies. They are now declaring more profits and customers are being protected. The economy responded and the currency recoiled and is being stabilised at N360/$ at the open market and N358/$ in the banks for more than 24 months now, while inflation rate also declined from 19 per cent in 2017 to 11 per cent till date,” he added.