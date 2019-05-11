Planned NLC Protest: Don’t Engage In Suicidal Mission – APC State Chairmen Warn.

Six state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cutting across the South East and South South geopolitical zones have charged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve the planned Monday protest as it was a “suicidal mission”.

The state chairmen further stated that the protest was geared towards embarrassing the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having recently lost the recently concluded presidential election, a move that will be resisted.

LEADERSHIP recalls that labour had declared national protest to hold in Abuja on Monday to express displeasure over the alleged use of thugs on its members who were on a peaceful demonstration, accusing the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige of sponsoring an attack on protesters who had picketed his Abuja residence.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on behalf of the other state chairmen, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, stste chairman for Abia urged Labour to use best practices in resolving disputes through the industrial courts and direct dialogue.

He said “This briefing is aimed at bringing sanity into the system. The issue is what the Constitution and the ILO convention have provided solutions to. There is a conflict resolution mechanism on matters regarding appointments and labour issues but today we have come here to express our displeasure over the personalization of institutional conflicts.

“We are condemning, in totality, the invasion of the Minister of Labour’s personal residence in whatever name it is called. That activity is inimical and capable of causing the breakdown of law and order. By invading his private residence, you are also creating crisis for persons who are not part of the ministry of Labour.

“If there would have been any picketing, civility require that it should have been done in the ministry, his office. But by stopping the minister, it does not stop the work at the ministry of labour. So we are say that whosoever Masterminded or led that exercise that was capable of causing mischief, arson and breakdown of law and order.

“The APC chairmen view this as further attempt to embarrass the government of President Muhammadu Buhari by the elements of the former regime of the PDP as part of the display of campaign of Calumny”