NEWS
Plot To Derail Ihedioha’s Inauguration, Affront On Imo People – PDP Chieftain
Mr Kingsley Onwubiko, Secretary, Committee on Volunteer Support Group (VSG) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says plot to derail the inauguration Imo Governor-elect Mr Emeka Ihedioha is an affront on the sensibility of people of the state.
Onwubiko told News in Abuja on Saturday that the plot is a grand design to scuttle the wish and joy of the people.
He chided the State Government for its flagrant disregard to the people’s will, saying that its unscrupulous plan is already dead on arrival.
“No amount of disingenuous decoys of enemies of Imo would derail a constitutional process of power transition,” he said.
He explained that the people would not allow themselves to be subjected to another round of exploitation and oppression.
Describing Ihedioha as the people’s choice, Onwubiko said that the governor-elect is the only hope for the people after eight years of economic and political oppression of Gov. Rochas Okorocha.
The PDP chieftain queried the rationale behind Okorocha’s prayers to court, saying he had been notorious for disobeying court orders.
“For eight years, Okorocha could not obey countless court orders, what is he asking for from the court now,” he said.
Onwubiko however expressed confidence in the court as avenue for justice, saying that it would not support any plot to truncate a constitutional process.
NAN reports that some persons have gone to court to stop the inauguration of the Governor-elect.(NAN)
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
Kidnapping: The New Wave Boko Haram
CBN Repositions MFBs To Aid SMEs
Let’s Revisit Uwais’ Report On Electoral Offenders
Sterling Bank Appoints 3 New Directors
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Why I Want To Be Speaker – Olatunbosun
- LAW22 hours ago
Court Of Appeal Dismisses Onnoghen’s Suit Challenging Order To Vacate Office
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Olamide Drops New Song `Oil & Gas’
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Former Man City Star, Yaya Toure Retires, Seeks Coaching Career
- NEWS19 hours ago
Politicians Not Different From Prostitutes – Sheikh Gumi
- BUSINESS20 hours ago
Stocks Gain On Trade Deal Hopes
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Salah Set To Return For Liverpool’s Title Decider Against Wolves
- HEALTH23 hours ago
NAFDAC Confiscates 401 Cartons Of Expired Soft Drinks