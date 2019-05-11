Police Arrest 445 Kidnappers, Robbery Suspects In 5 Weeks

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 445 kidnap and armed robbery suspects across the country in five weeks.

The breakdown of the report showed that 170 suspected kidnappers and 275 armed robbery suspects in different parts of the country were arrested between April and first week of May.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Ag IGP Mohammed Adamu, while giving the breakdown, he said FCT recorded the highest number of arrests with 42 arrests and Kaduna State recorded highest number of kidnappers arrested with 18 suspects.

IGP Adamu stated that the number of arrests made so far indicates that the Force is winning the fight against crime and criminality.

The IGP, while highlighting national crime profile of the country during a meeting with the commissioners of police and other senior police officers at the Force Headquarters said, “It is noted that the national crime indicates a significant increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms by the police.

“Within this period, 157 kidnappers were arrested across the country in April while 13 have so far been arrested in the first week of this month of May.

“Kaduna State recorded the highest number with 18 suspects, followed by Plateau with 17, Edo State with 15 and 10 each in Niger and Zamfara States.”

On the other hand, the IGP explained that for the armed robbery suspects arrested in some of the states, “218 armed robbery suspects were arrested in several operations by the police in various Commands in April, 2019 while 57 have so far been arrested in the first week of May.

“FCT recorded the highest number with 42 arrests, followed by Edo State with 28, Oyo State with 24, Anambra with 22 and Imo State with 21.”