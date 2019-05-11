NEWS
Troops Neutralise 7 Terrorists After Serious Battle – Army
Troops and some members of Civilian JTF on clearance operation on Friday along the deserted Fuye and Melere villages in Borno, killed seven terrorists after a serious battle with them at Gulwa.
The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said seven rifles, including six AK 47 and one FN were recovered from the terrorists.
According to Musa, there was no casualty on the part of the soldiers or Civilian JTF. (NAN)
