We Never Indicted Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa – DSS

As Media withdraws report

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied media report that it indicated media report that the chairman of the Presidential Election Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, was purportedly indicted for bribery and corruption by a certain secret memo of the Service.

The Service, through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, explained that the DSS categorically states that the said memo only exists in the imagination of the writers and should be roundly disregarded by the reading public.

Part of the statement read that “The DSS wishes to dissociate itself from a recent publication of the Authority Newspaper which claimed that the chairman of the Presidential Election Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, was purportedly indicted for bribery and corruption by a certain secret memo of the Service.

” The DSS categorically states that the said memo only exists in the imagination of the writers and should be roundly disregarded by the reading public.

” It is unfortunate that the Newspaper followed unethical ways to publish this falsehood. It is rather curious and indeed condemnable that the Newspaper did not reach out to the Service for its comments as would have been expected in a reportage of this nature.”

The Service also stated that “It will continue to collaborate with the media as strategic partners in nation building, it admonishes practitioners to be lawful and professional in the execution of their responsibility.

“Mischief makers, intent on causing disaffection in the polity, are warned to desist from such acts as the full weight of the law will be visited on defaulters.”

Meanwhile, the newspaper, in a rebuttal by the Managing director, editor-in-chief of the Authority newspaper, Madu Onuorah, addressed to the DSS and obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday, stated that “immediately the editor noticed the said unauthorised publication, he ordered a pull-down of the said story from our online platform. The staff member responsible was also sanctioned.

“We hereby express our unreserved apology for the embarrassment the said story may have caused you.

“As a responsible media organisation, we have no intention to bring the DSS to disrepute, nor impinge on the integrity of the Hon. Justice.”