Working Mothers: Ready-made Soup To The Rescue

As women take up more roles as breadwinners for the family, home chores such as cooking have now been left in the hands of maids or food vendors, CECILIA OGEZI, JULIET KUYET BULUS and AGATHA CHITUMU report

Mrs Rita Bello works with one of the second generation banks in Lagos. She leaves the house every morning at 5.30am and returns most evenings around 10pm. In the last two months, her family had depended on one of the fast food restaurants for their breakfast and dinner.

“I feel bad that we have to buy food from restaurants when I can cook,” the 36-year-old woman lamented.

“I know my duty as a wife and mother, but as you can see, I leave the house very early in the morning and return very late and very tired.”

She said she would have gladly prepared the meal for the week and stocked them in the refrigerator at weekends, but the last time she tried it, she regretted because there was power outage and everything was spoilt.

Mrs Winnie Chitumu who works with the National Biosafety Management Agency, said combining work and preparing food in the house is quite stressful, but that notwithstanding, she still makes out time to cook for the family.

“My husband eats lunch outside because at lunch time he would be at work just like myself, but I ensure I prepare his dinner,” she said, adding, “I know it is not easy for most women, especially those working in the private sector.”

For Mrs Kike Oluwasina, a working mother of two who lives in Lokogoma area of Abuja, she decided to send her children to a school that could feed them till she returns to pick them up at close of work.

“But the sad reality is that schools that provide after school care and feeding charge so high that it is putting a lot of strain on our income. I don’t know how long we can manage that,” Kike said.

Esther Makus, mother of two and a bank worker, thought she had discovered a smart way of combining her work in the bank and giving her family homemade meals only for her to discover soon enough that she was not so smart after all.

According to her, “Initially I cook every soup we would need throughout the week on weekends. Weekend that is supposed to be a rest period for me, I didn’t get a single rest. After two years of this stressful schedules, I gave up and employed a house help.

“That comes with its own problems, but there is just nothing I can do. I need to work to support my husband. Things are expensive now and women can’t just leave everything to the man. I’m glad the men are also beginning to understand and are encouraging their wives to work. I can’t remember seeing a full-time house wife anymore. Times have changed.”

The experience of these women is that of many working mothers in Nigeria today. They are gradually relinquishing their primary responsibility of cooking for their families to eateries or house helps.

Sociologists say food, specifically plays an important role in the life of men and preparation of home-made food is part of the communication of devotional love to family.

Owing to the fact that working hours take a huge chunk of time in the day, convenient food products either ready cooked food or frozen food and a combination of simple home cooking are providing alternative for the normal homemade meals for families with working mothers.

Gradually, the Nigerian society is losing this family devotional love. But it is not their fault. The economic pressure is to blame for it. The days of full-time housewives are gone and gone for good and the men are beginning to come to terms with the situation.

“Why not,” according to Mr Solomon Ameh, a civil servant, “how much is my salary that all of us will have to depend on it? My wife has to work, I don’t mind helping out with some house chores because we need that money coming from her to be able to train our children at school.

“Why I have to help out at home is also because I am completely opposed to having a maid in my house or being forced to eat from food vendors.”

Inspector Wali Bashir, police personnel in the Kaduna State Police Command, said most times, he eat at Shagalinku restaurant because of the nature of his job. But he is not comfortable doing that because it can never be the same as homemade food.

“I am not comfortable eating food prepared outside my home. Apart from the fact that the food is usually expensive, it doesn’t really taste like the one made by my wife. Why should I spend as much as N1600 per meal, when that can feed the whole family if the food were prepared at home?”, he queried.

What is the effect of these changing trends of resorting to ready-made foods from restaurants and foods prepared by house helps rather than by the madam of the house on family cohesion, children’s health and intimacy of husband and wife?

While some hold the opinion that bringing in maids to the home are risky, others argue that it was necessary to help the women cope with the stress associated with working and keeping the home at the same time.

For Ameh, “I know this issue of working mothers can either make or mar a home. Yes, additional income is good but what happens to values? Bringing in strangers to your home is a no go area for me, even when they are relatives.

“Well, I support that women should work, but maybe not the kind of work that will keep them out of the house all day so that they will have time for the children. Yes we need the money, but we also need our children to grow up healthy and with good manners. So mothers should be especially concerned about the quality of what their children eat. My case is different because I can cook and my work allows me enough time to look after the children even when my wife is at work.”

All said, it is also worthy of note that the inability of working mothers to cook is also creating jobs for food vendors. Emmanuel Etim, a caterer with a fast food restaurant disclosed that he charges between N6000 to N15000 for a pot of soup depending on what the customer wants.

According to him, “Many women came to us to buy soup for their families. It is not necessarily because they cannot cook soup, but they just don’t have the time. That is good for those of us in this business.

“For me I don’t see anything wrong with women buying already prepared food for their family if they don’t have time to do so.”

Emmanuel was, however, quick to add that there are some women that patronize the restaurants out of laziness. “They are not doing anything, but they are just too lazy to go to the kitchen. We know them and we usually charge such people more,” he said.

The owner of Ayonora’s place a mini restaurant in Wuye, Miss Ayomide Nora Afehikhu, said her patrons are basically busy people who are too engaged with work to make healthy food but want to eat healthy food. She offers outdoor and indoor catering services and also cook for women who do not have the time to prepare a meal for their family.

According to Ayonora, she has taught some working-class women on how to make regional based food.

“One can order 1.7litres of soup bowl for as low as N4000, which comes with five wraps of swallow. Most times male patrons order food simply because they don’t know how to cook. During the weekends, some order fresh soup and swallow for the family to surprise them.”

Ayomide added that her business is viable, and cooking is a hobby and the fact that she gets good reviews after each order gives her joy.

“We have individual differences and if a woman is too busy to cook and can afford to order for a healthy meal for the family, she should do so because it does not reduce her well-being as a lady. It is simply division of labour’.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend visited 69 Road Galadima in Gwarinpa area of Abuja, the home of Amala Bush Kitchen, it was a beehive of activities as customers queued to be served.

Mrs Grace Onubede and her husband, Mr Paul Onubede, co-own Amala Bush Kitchen. They told our correspondent that the bulk of their customers are workers and singles both male and female.

According to the couple, business has been good and profitable. For Mrs Onubede, “There are families who come to buy in bulk, mostly on weekends, some buy in bowls that will last throughout the week.

“We are in business because modern day women are career women and they have very little time to cook at home. Today is not like the days of our fathers when a woman’s place is said to be in the kitchen and men are too proud to eat outside. These days, whole family, father, mother and children come here to eat, or the man or woman will come and buy and take home for the family to eat.

“I don’t blame them, the economy is tough and everybody must work to provide for the family.

“There are a couple of families who come to buy in bulk mostly on weekends, some buy in bowls that will last throughout the week days and most times men do place order for the family.”

Mrs Onubede added that her business is viable as she looks forward to teaching women how to cook stressing that it is also a means of trying to provide for the family because some women may genuinely not have the time to cook due to their work load and schedules.

Another woman who works with the Amadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika, Zaria, Dr (Mrs)Eunice Chitumu said it is not easy to have much work to do in the office and at home.

She added that the only reason she gets to eat out is when she travels for a course or an exam. This is to say that she prefers to prepare food at home than restaurant.

In today’s era, working class women assert that family life is ever completely busy, complex and demanding than before even though there are three necessities in life which include food, shelter and clothing but food seems to have taken the most dominant role in the production of family identities. Therefore, it is safe to say that food is part of the communication of devotional love to family and women who are believed to shoulder this responsibility, have being negligent of their duties, especially the working class women who find it difficult to cook food for their family.

Elizabeth, a 28-year-old working-class mother, while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend t said she is married to a man who understands that her job affords her little or no time to prepare meals.

“I cook for my husband mostly on weekends but presently I barely even have the time because my work days include weekends,” she said.

Elizabeth disclosed that she patronises a trusted restaurant along Jahi, in Abuja for all kinds of soups thereby making it easy for her spouse to make white rice, yam, eba.

On whether her in-laws know about this development or not, Elizabeth said, “honestly, they see me as a woman who is deliberately neglecting her home and have told me on several occasions to quit my job despite pleas and talks from my husband trying to make them understand that his monthly pay is insufficient to cater for our needs as a family.” She said her husband as the first child of his family shoulders responsibilities from siblings and his parents who are retired and have no means of livelihood.

“I am resolute on this decision. My husband and I have made for the smooth running of our home but I am also not negligent of the fact that I am a wife and not a single lady. So, sometimes I try as much as possible to prepare meals even when I’m exhausted from work.”

Mrs Anyanwu said “As an Igbo woman who grew up watching her mother take care of the home front by cooking, cleaning and engaging her children in various chores and ensuring everything was properly done as well as learning to cook in my teen years, I can boldly say that if my mother were still alive, she would be shocked that I don’t even have the time to prepare a decent meal for my husband. She would probably use a stick to beat me up,” she said laughing.

Giving reasons for her actions, she stated that her the job gives her little or no time to prepare meals on a daily basis, especially soups. she said her marriage is blessed with two children who are three years and two years old respectively.

“Every morning before going to work, I wake up as early as 5am to prepare breakfast and lunch for the family, get the children ready for school while they wait for the arrival of the school bus, I prepare for work.

“Most times, I get back home exhausted and can barely make dinner for the family, sometimes my niece would have prepared something light for the family to eat,” she added.

On how long she would keep up with the practice, she told LEADERSHIP Weekend that, she could not take her husband’s patience for granted and she had been on the lookout for a job that would not be time consuming because family should be priority

According to Chizoba, quitting the job anytime soon won’t be possible because her husband’s monthly income is not enough to take care of the expenses incurred by the family.

Nniyang Daniel a mother in her 50’s who is displeased with the trend said, “Don’t mind them, only lazy women will be engaged in this taboo. It is not African and certainly not part of the Nigerian culture.”

She stated that these women were not prepared to be mothers because it shows they would eventually pass on this lazy attitude to their children by teaching them not to focus well in their homes.

“A good woman must feed her husband. She must learn how to cook before getting married. I don’t believe they do not have time to cook for the family,” she said insisting that, these women create time for their jobs; they can do same for their family, if they truly value them. “The home is more valuable than their jobs. Besides, they need to take care of their husbands so that it does not become an excuse for their spouse to have extra-marital affairs,” she added and concluded by sharing her experience while she was working in the banking sector.

“I remember when I was a bank worker. Over the weekends I would prepare all kinds of soups and keep them in the freezer. In the early hours of the morning I would make either white rice, semovita, or eba.”

A professor of Psychology in the Benue State University who also doubles as a visiting professor at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said there are basic things about feeding that the world is negligent about.

“Food is appropriate for everybody and not everyone eats every food at every age. So, food should be fresh. The longer the food is preserved, the more it becomes unsuitable,” he said

Stocking the refrigerator, he acknowledged might be convenient, but many food items lose their taste, flavour and nutritional values when they are preserved longer, he contended.

“Even from the common sense point of view, people are to eat fresh meals because it is appropriate,” he noted.

He said in developed countries like the United States, salaries are paid every two weeks and people shop to sustain the family for two weeks but here in Nigeria, salaries are paid in four weeks and even if people are to stock their refrigerator for a week, inadequate electricity would not preserve the food.

‘most African cultures prefer to eat fresh food and some cultures prefer their drinking water fresh as they do not believe it should be kept overnight. He also stated that there are interior areas in the country without power, refrigerators and every meal have to be eaten while it’s fresh but, in the city, it seems they have decided to imbibe the European way of life. Nigerians he said, refer to themselves as the transitional generation, and they are neither typical African nor typical European. ‘sometimes even in our behavior we act like Europeans who keeps to time but operationally we behave like Africans, who usually do not keep to time’.

He also made reference to the African setting, ‘an African loves to eat fresh food and this trend by young women is not African’. On finding a balance between work and family he said it depends on the job, status, role of the woman but traditionally the role of the African woman has been looking after the home, children and spouse. He added that the society is also not being fair to men who willingly assist their wives as they view such men as a woman’s man ‘gender roles tends to be dictating in the African setting than the European setting as certain roles are attributed to women and sometimes an African man tries to behave like an African in the village but when he is back to town, he goes to the kitchen, helps his wife with other things, he does this in order to survive in a judgmental society.

Professor Shindu shared the result of a study he carried out on young men who are unmarried but willing to get married and the kind of wives they would want ‘majority said they want wives who would contribute to the upkeep of the home, they do not want a woman who would bring nothing, thus implying that women who have potential for bringing in income are more favoured when it comes to marriage’. He said they were paired in two groups and those who are able were differentiated from those who are willing and those who are able but are not willing.

So ideally, those who are able should also be willing. ‘the Bible says he who does not work should not eat but if this is taken seriously, many people would not have food to eat’. The psychology of it, he says is that there is a tendency that the food made by a woman tastes better than the one made by a man, so once a man thinks this way he will always want to wait till his spouse gets back. ‘Women are stronger than men and are built to fit in certain areas a man would act poorly; most men tend to be restless in the absence of a woman’. Despite men being accorded grand patrons of discoveries and also the discoverer of baby napkin which was as a result of the absence of a woman, when she left the baby in her spouse care he had to think of ways to collect all the waste, he reiterated that biologically women are stronger, ‘they go out with the man, comes back, drop her bag, go straight to the kitchen, the man sits on the chair waiting for her to serve him despite going out together’. He concluded by saying these issues should be addressed by the national gender policy as the world is changing and we cannot remain critique.