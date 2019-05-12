$150bn Generated Annually Through Forced Labour – ILO

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) says that about 150 billion dollars is being generated illegally every year through forced labour.

ILO Country Director to Nigeria, Mr Dennis Zulu, said this during the National Consultation and Launch Workshop for Alliance 8.7 on Thursday, in Abuja.

Alliance 8.7 is a global partnership committed to taking immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, modern slavery, human trafficking and child labour in accordance with target 8.7 of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to Zulu, there is need to take immediate and effective measures to stop the negative trend, setting the deadline of 2025 to end child labour.

“In addition, by 2025, we must end child labour in all its forms. Achieving such an ambitious goal requires an unprecedented level of mobilisation of partnership, which harnesses energy, resources and strategic and political acumen to a maximum degree.

“Ending child labour, human trafficking, and forced labour, will require integrated thinking, coordinated actions, effective policy making and efficient use of resources in a manner we have never seen before.

“Alliance 8.7 is intended to realise extraordinary and ground-breaking ways of bringing multiple actors together for concerted and focused actions to help countries to achieve the goal and targets set forth in SDG 8.

“I am persuaded that this launch and national consultation of Alliance 8.7 in Nigeria will lay the foundation for a viable national alliance against child labour and trafficking in persons, a phenomenon that has unfortunately engulfed most states, in Nigeria,’’ he said.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that we achieve Target 8.7 in Nigeria in the nearest future. We must not fail the country in this onerous task ahead of us,’’ he added.