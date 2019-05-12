2019: How Owo Monarch Predicted PMB’s Victory

The uncommon prayer of the late Olowo of Owo, HRM, Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, SAN, contributed to the success of the Buhari/Osinbajo second term presidential campaign.

A Chief of Owo Kingdom, and member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Board of Trustees, BoT, Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba dropped the hint when the State Working Committee of the party paid a condolence visit to the Palace in Owo.

Chief Ekungba said the late monarch usually called on chiefs to pray for politicians, who visited to seek royal blessing, saying he took the unusual step when the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo visited the Palace in January.

“Our highly revered monarch personally took the Vice President aside and prayed for him. He told him in clear terms that the VP would be in that office for eight years, and that nothing would change that”, he told the visitors.

He said that unusual spiritual blessing was responsible largely for the success of the presidential flagbearer at the polls in February.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, the Palace commended the party for given an Owo son, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, the opportunity to govern the State.

Ekungba, who spoke on behalf of the Palace, said the people of Owo were happy that the governor had done so much, within a short period, to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“On behalf of the chiefs and Kingdom, I am appealing that he should be supported and given another term, so that he can take the State to the next level of development. We need another term”, he pleaded.

The APC BoT member further urged the party leaders and stakeholders to close ranks, and explore available avenues to resolve all issues in the interest of the party.

“There is no need for us to fight in APC; God has blessed us. We must close ranks and sue for peace”, he argued.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described Owo as “the bedrock of progressive politicking,” saying major political decisions that had positively affected the Yoruba politics were taken in Owo.

Adetimehin said Owo has produced human resources in large numbers, who are progressives in thinking and approach.

He described Arakunrin Akeredolu as “a man following the foot marks of the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin in his approach to the development of the State”.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Agabra Atili, the party boss expressed sympathy of the party and prayed God to grant the Kingdom the fortitude to bear the demise of a foremost monarch.