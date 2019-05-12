9th NASS: Bago, Ndume And Revolt Against The Establishment

Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly next month, MUYIWA OYINLOLA in this report, writes on the need for the ruling APC to place the constitution above partisanship in determining who becomes the next Speaker of the House of Representatives

With the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in February, the next stage of politicking is the election of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Already, political fireworks have commenced with campaigns, name dropping and intense lobbying of new and returning lawmakers.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) being the party with the highest number of lawmakers both in the Senate and the House of Representatives is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it produces the leadership of both the Upper and Lower legislative chambers.

In fact, the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, shortly after their election of February, challenged members not to share leadership of the National Assembly with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole had during a meeting with House of Representatives members-elect on March 25 vowed that the APC would not share the leadership of the ninth Assembly with the opposition party and would use its numbers to achieve that.

Oshiomhole, during a dinner of elected lawmakers with the leadership of the party including the president, in the villa had announced Senator Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the party’s candidates for the Senate Presidency and Speakership of the House of Representatives.

The announcement did not go down well with most members and party leaders who were taken aback by the announcement. There are fears in some quarters that the same scenario that played out in 2015, where Dr. Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara disregarded the position of party to emerge Senate President and Speaker, respectively, may also play out.

Many party members, especially the ambitious ones eyeing the leadership of the National Assembly and their members, consider Oshiomhole’s announcement as an undemocratic disposition capable of causing implosion of the party.

Ambitious members have however turned deaf ears to Oshiomhole’s position and are currently on intense campaigns to woo members. Their solace is in Section 50 of the Constitution which states that leadership of the National Assembly shall be elected by members on the floor of the House.

For the record, the ninth Assembly is expected to be inaugurated on June 9. Although, Section 50 (1) (a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) stipulates that Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy “shall be elected among members of the House from among themselves,” the principle of zoning is usually factored into the process.

This idea is meant to promote an even spread of political offices in the country based on the six geopolitical zones – North-Central, North-East, North-Central, South-East, South-West and South-South.

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume and a former governor of Gombe State, Abdullahi Goje are the principal contenders against, Lawan for Senate Presidency. The three gladiators hail from North East geo-political zone.

In the lower chamber, Gbajabiamila has Umar Mohammed Bago (North Central), and a host of others to contend with.

Ndume, while expressing his grievances against the endorsement of Lawan, which he claimed was unilaterally done by Oshiomhole, without the support of the party or input of lawmakers interested in the race said:

“It was Adams Oshiomhole that said that Ahmed Lawan should be our next Senate President. I don’t believe that, that is truly the position of Mr. President (Buhari) because, before I went into this contest, I consulted with Mr. President and he gave me the go-ahead. I consulted with (Asiwaju Bola) Tinubu and he also gave me the go-ahead immediately after the primaries”.

Gbajabiamila is the current majority leader in the House. He was the party’s candidate for Speakership in 2015 but he lost to Dogara. He was believed to be, and he’s still been seen as candidate of certain interest within the party, especially former Lagos state governor, Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Although Gbajabiamila has been in the House for about 16 years, and has held some offices, he is being perceived as unpopular among his colleagues and only riding on the back of the party establishment. The fear in some quarters is that if the politician should emerge, he would be taking directive from Tinubu, who is also backing Lawan for Senate Presidency, hence both chambers would be in his kitty. Recall also that the former Lagos State governor also commands some influence in the villa. The preponderance of opinion is that, with such arrangement, the electorate would be at a disadvantage.

Also, those hanging on zoning are of the view that it would be against the principle of justice and equity for the same South West that produced Yemi Osinbajo as Vice president to also produce the speaker of the House.

The adoption of Gbajabiamila by the party may also not be zoning after all. It could be micro – zoning. Otherwise, members from the zone should have been the ones to make a choice from among themselves.

One other issue against Gbajabiamila is the allegation that he has picked Wase from the North Central as his Deputy. This, if he wins the contest, will bring about a Muslim/Muslim ticket in multi-religious house and country.

The situation with the North East where Senate Presidency is zoned to could be understandable. All the three gladiators hail from the zone, and one of them will ostensibly become senate.

The North East, getting Senate Presidency is enough compensation for a zone that gave the president highest number of votes at the poll.

The South West now angling for Speakership did poorly at the poll. In fact, North Central, did better than the zone at the poll.

This is one of the claims of Hon Mohammed Umaru Bago, a leading aspirant in the Speakership race. The Niger State (North Central) politician, apart from banking on competence also affirms that the position ought to be zoned to geo-political zone, having done better at the poll more than South West and some other zones.

So far, two members of the House of Representatives have insisted on contesting as Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, saying that APC has yet to endorse the Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, as its candidate.

While Hon. Chike Okafor from Imo State called for the zoning of the Speaker to the South-East geopolitical zone, Hon. Bago from Niger State said the North-Central had been marginalised in the sharing of speakership and deputy speakership seats since 1999.

Okafor, who is representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency, said while the Senate Presidency had been zoned to the North-East, “We are aware that the party has yet to zone the speakership of the House of Representatives to any zone.”

However, Bago alleged that the North-Central was scheduled to get the speakership seat before the 2019 general elections. He accused the APC of forcing a candidate on the lawmakers.

“If the position of speaker is zoned out of our zone then it is a glaring injustice to us. We have worked hard for our party”.

While speaking further, the youthful lawmaker who represents Chachanga Federal Constituency of Niger State and a third timer in the House of Representatives stressed that North Central zone should produce the next speaker.

He also states that zoning the Speakership to South West is an injustice.

While speaking during a cocktail he organised for new and returning House members in Abuja, he noted that: “I won’t be in this race in the first place if this position was zoned to the South- East because I will see equity in it but for it to be zoned to South-West there is no equity at all.

“The vice president is from South West and you want the speaker too to come from Lagos, no that’s not equity. I am in this race because of this inequity that the North-Central has suffered for over 20 years.”

Bago who said he’s optimistic of winning the race, said his tenure will promote and deepen a robust relationship with all arms of government and stakeholders.

Secondly, he would ensure there is a concerted effort to tangibly impact on constituents and constituencies, and as well work towards an independent legislature free from rancour.

I will promote an open and transparent legislature with legislative support for the fight against corruption, insecurity and revamping of economy.

Perhaps, Ndume and Bago represent the face of those standing against the establishment by insisting that the leadership of NASS must emerge on the floor of the House.

Still, the leadership of the PDP have maintained that it would resist any attempt to turn the ninth Assembly into a rubber stamp for the executive, and would field candidates into presiding offices, if need be.

“It is wrong to force lawmakers or coerce them to follow a particular road or a particular candidate who they do not have confidence in. The President and his party should not plant moles as the leaders of the National Assembly,” the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had said on Tuesday.

However, political and legal pundits are of the view that the executive and political parties must tread carefully in order not to misuse the opportunity to lobby lawmakers.

They warned them not to impose their interest on members of the National Assembly whose responsibility, according to them, is to represent the aspirations of the millions of Nigerians they represent.

A legal practitioner, Liborous Oshoma, said that while persuasion was admissible in legislative practice, coercion could produce undesirable results for the ruling party as it was important for the legislature to carry out its functions without undue interference.

Oshoma explained, “I think that the independence of the legislative arm does not mean that the executive arm cannot lobby for who heads the National Assembly. If it (executive arm) believes that it was to run a government different and distinct from what we know, which will include the passage of new bills, a robust relationship with the National Assembly is important; I think there would be need to lobby for the headship (of the legislature).

“I am not saying that it should impose and I am not saying that it should lobby with Ghana-must-go (bags). But lobbying is allowed in parliamentary practice world over; lobbying can mean trying to have their members buy into the decision of the party.

“But if they want to be arrogant about it, the way the party (APC) is already going and some leaders are saying that it is either they (lawmakers) take the decision or leave the party, I think it might boomerang, if not properly handled. While it is agreed that it is always good for parties’ decisions to be supreme, in taking such decisions, there is also the need to have the buy-in of party members, not through coercion but through persuasion,” he added.

For a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa, the struggle for control of parliament was a “normal democratic practice,” whether within the APC or between it and the PDP, as those scheming to control the ninth Assembly were “all policy actors.”

“Without the political parties, no one can contest elections to NASS. Similarly, without the lawmakers, the political parties cannot push their agenda for governance,” West-Idahosa stated.

But he noted that the performance of the 9th Assembly would depend on the collective capacity of its members and not the presiding officers, adding that competent and determined NASS members could ensure that they do not become a rubber stamp for the executive.

“In the same vein, they can change the presiding officers, if they fail to perform to expectations or if they try to undermine the functions and autonomy of NASS. For me, the power of the National Assembly is with the members and not a few leaders,” West-Idahosa added.

However, a lawyer, Tunde Esan, said that there were indications that the ninth National Assembly might not be different from its predecessors as political parties in Nigeria had yet to demonstrate the discipline and oneness needed to prevent internal opposition.

Esan also argued that the National Assembly had failed to operate in the interest of Nigerians since the return of democracy in 1999. He said, “Cast your mind back from 1999 till now. Has the National Assembly ever existed for the benefit of the people? The answer is no. So, why do you think that it is going to change now? Look at the bills that were passed into laws. How many of them were done to benefit the people of Nigeria?

“Has the National Assembly always been for the benefit of the people or the members themselves? What will the eight Assembly be remembered for? What you saw in 2015 in the election of the leaders of the National Assembly is the same thing that is playing out now. It is a very sad development.”

However, as the ninth National Assembly begins in June, Nigerians and the world are watching to see how this organ of government and its leadership will have positive impact on the wellbeing of the citizens.