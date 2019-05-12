Angry Mob Lynches Notorious Criminal In Benue

A notorious criminal, who operated alone and had been terrorising residents of Benue State, especially within and around Gboko, the ancestral home of the Tiv nation, was, yesterday evening, allegedly lynched to death by Gboko youths.

The notorious armed robber, who was popularly known as “One Man Squad” who, it was gathered, operated alone, had been afflicting the people of the area for months now without anyone or even the security agencies being able to bring him to book.

Our correspondent gathered that the state governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday, gave a marching order to security agencies to arrest One Man Squad with immediate effect.

It was further gathered that nemesis caught up with this notorious criminal barely 48 hours after the governor’s directives as he was trailed to a popular filing station in Gboko town where he had gone to rob in broad daylight.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that One Man Squad, on Friday evening, arrived Rano Filling Station to rob without knowing that the youths had already mobilised and were trailing him.

The youths were said to have summoned courage for the first time and pursued him as he shot sporadically in all directions while trying to disappear from the scene after robbing some victims.

“The youths, however, caught up with him when he ran out of bullets. He was severely beaten by the mob to death.

His corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital, Gboko,” our source disclosed.

Confirming the report, police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who said the real name of the suspect was not yet known, said he had abandoned his riffle and ran into a crowd when he saw the police coming close to him and was lynched by the mob.

“It was reported that he was robbing, when he heard the police approaching, he took to his heels and he was chased. He abandoned his rifle and ran into a crowd where he was lynched before the police could rescue him.”