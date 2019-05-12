APC Govs Award: PDP Still Suffering From Defeat Trauma – BCO

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has taunted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising the award of excellence given to President Muhammadu Buhari by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, saying the party is still suffering from the trauma of electoral defeat.

In a statement on Sunday by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the president’s support group was unsparing of PDP, which had on Saturday issued a statement condemning the excellence award given to Buhari by the Progressive Governors Forum, tagging it as a shameful endorsement of failure.

But in responding to the party’s criticism of the president, the BCO’s spokesman described PDP’s invectives against Buhari as thoughtless and misleading, just as he noted that the president has relentlessly tackled the security situation in the country, with security forces decimating bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Ibrahim said, “Just when we thought the Peoples Democratic (PDP) has learnt its lessons after being confined to political oblivion in the 2019 elections, the party on Saturday demonstrated that it still suffers from the trauma of electoral defeat. The price for being true to type in this regard must go to Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan who describes himself by the name National Publicity Secretary of the PDP.

“Ologbondiyan displayed such habitual mendacity which the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) considers offensive and needlessly disruptive. His subject is the award of excellence presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors

“In a statement he issued on Saturday, the spokesman of the main opposition party claimed the award given to the president by the Progressive Governors Forum was a shameful endorsement of failure. We invite more cerebral and right thinking persons to consider the facts. Governors of a ruling party deemed it fit to honour their president who in the face of daunting challenges have been able to keep the country as one and the opposition is making a storm out of a tea cup.

“We consider the insinuation about the Buhari Presidency and the APC choosing “to engage in endless unprofitable celebrations in Aso Rock” as utterly thoughtless and misleading. They can’t certainly be talking about a president who is a well focused man of achievements. Before and after his reelection, President Buhari has not left any stone unturned in tackling the security situation in the country, which has seen bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements displaced and arrested”.

The BCO added that the PDP is desperately crying foul at any given opportunity because its brazen effort to take power by hook or crook at the election tribunal is eluding them.

Ibrahim noted: “After trying to no avail to cow the judiciary into giving them a favourable judgement at the presidential election petitions tribunal, the opposition started a smear campaign against the president, using the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, as a cover up for Buhari who is their main target.

“Now, it is the APC governors that they are trying to malign for honouring a president who has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is a true leader who feels the pulse of his people and is ready to die with them. The character of their malicious tendency is well understood; the opposition is merely fusing about like a hen in search of a nest after failing woefully in their bid to stop President Buhari from being sworn in for his well deserved second term in office.

“Our case is not rested. When next PDP comes to the public with unintelligent thoughts about President Buhari, it shall remain our duty to continue to remind them of the need to think before talking”.