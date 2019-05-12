Bulkachuwa: PDP Tasks Presidency, APC On Alleged Corruption 

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, charged the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clean on the corruption allegation it opened on the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

The PDP said since the Presidency has hinted at corruption allegation against the Appeal Court Justice, it should go a step further by pursuing these issues of corruption just as it did in its case of corruption allegations against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The party stated this while reacting to a press statement issued by the Buhari Presidency alluding to corruption allegations against the person of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that since the Buhari Presidency has alluded to issues of corruption against Justice Bulkachuwa, contrary to issues raised in the PDP petition bothering on bias, it behooves on the Presidency and the APC to make public, the corruption issues they have alluded to

PDP said, “The Presidency should also take a step further by pursuing these issues of corruption just as it did in its case of corruption allegations against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, instead of wickedly dragging our party into issues that have no bearing with the PDP.

“Now that the Presidency has informed the whole nation that Justice Bulkachuwa has issues of corruption, we challenge it to do the needful rather than engaging in shadow-boxing against our party.

“Moreover, in the face of corruption allegations, as has now been exposed by the Presidency, the burden still lies on the same Presidency to come clean.

“In doing that, the Presidency will be ranching on its established course, having hit the records of harassing and intimidating judicial officials; abuse of court processes and disregard for court orders.”

The party maintained that Buhari Presidency’s fresh allegation of corruption now places a huge moral burden on Justice Bulkachuwa, particularly in her capacity as the President of the Court of Appeal.

“This is because, a judicial officer of such high standing must not only be above board but be seen to be above board at all times.

“Nevertheless, the PDP restates our demand for Justice Bulkachuwa to recuse herself from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, following the manifest bias in her opening address, “that no matter how well the election is conducted, there are bound to be complaints”.

“This is in addition to the fact that her husband, Hon. Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, is a frontline leader of the APC, which is a party in our case before the tribunal.

“With these developments, it is certain that there is no way the PDP can obtain justice with Justice Bulkachuwa in the Panel,” the party stated.