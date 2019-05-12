Declare Uwajumogu, Onyeriri Winners Now, Njemanze Tells INEC

While Imo North and West Senatorial seats have remained shrouded in controversy over the ongoing tussle as to who the right winners are after elections, an elder statesman and top political analyst, Prince Bob Njemanze, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Jones Onyeriri of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of Imo

North and Imo West senatorial seats, respectively without further delay.

Njemanze made the call on Tuesday, in Owerri, while addressing journalists on the state of affairs in the state. He said that the state must not be shortchanged from having its full representation at the State.

He further stated that Okorocha should not be treated with kid’s gloves but rather, should be made to face justice over electoral crimes and other criminalities he committed against the people of the state.

He said, “Among the senatorial contests, the most interesting one is Imo West (Orlu zone) where INEC must stand up to defend what they

really represent or what they have made us to believe that they can neither be influenced by gratification, coercion by desperate politicians nor be cowed into accepting a misnomer in an electoral

process, they should go ahead and declare Jones Onyeriri of Peoples Democratic Party Senator-elect.

“All the parties have accepted that Rochas submitted a fraudulent result. In a bid to achieve his aim, he subjected the Returning Officer to frightening treatment against all rules, regulations and law to announce him under duress.”

Speaking further, Njemanze said that the Returning Officer, Professor Innocent Ibeawuchi was clear and did not mince words when, before he announced the result; he stated categorically that he was announcing the result under duress. He alleged that Prof Ibeawuchi’s family was under siege, a development that broke him into declaring the result with a proviso that he was doing so under duress.

Njemanze also alleged that the Returning officer for Imo North, Professor Ohajianya would have faced the same fate as Prof Ibeawuchi but he was quick to announce the real result and escaped against onslaught of being harassed or being held to ransom. He, therefore, called on INEC to declare Uwajumogu as winner.