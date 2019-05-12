ECOWAS Advocates For Strengthened Regional Security

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament) has pledged to work with partners to strengthen security in the sub region and enhance the macroeconomic growth variables of member countries.

Speaker of the Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, gave this assurance while giving his welcome address at the opening session of the 2019 First Ordinary Session of the regional legislature on Wednesday in Abuja, and disclosed that the institution has recorded tremendous giant strides in curtailing insecurity and strengthening political stability in the ECOWAS region.

Cisse Lo, while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on his support and selfless commitment towards the progress of the ECOWAS Community, noted that ECOWAS was improving on free movements of goods in the region for the benefit of its economy and member states.

He also applauded the synergy between the Parliament and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) towards the fight against impediments that could threaten progress in the region.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in his remarks, highlighted the concerns of the region as the mounting security threats with grave incidences recorded in some countries.

“Several countries have suffered deadly attacks against their peaceful citizens. We offer our condolences to the bereaved families, government and people of these sister countries. The Community will, in this regard, continue working with its partners to stabilise and protect the region from terrorism, piracy, cross-border crimes, inter-ethnic clashes among others,” he said.

He stated that it had become incumbent on the region to tackle the menace of youth unemployment, migration, and epidemiology diseases, among others.