Edo Poly Usen Clears Staff 9-Month Salary Arrears, As Rector Assures On Innovation
The Management of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has cleared 9 months staff salary arrears as part of ongoing reforms to reposition the school as a leading institution of higher learning with a pragmatic approach to staff welfare.
Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun in a chat with journalists, said that a pragmatic financial engineering approach was deployed in clearing the backlog, even as the action has improved staff morale, as it was coming barely weeks after promotions for 2017 and 2018.
According to him, “I am delighted to announce that we have cleared at least 9 months of salary arrears in the school. I thank Governor Godwin Obaseki for the support for the ongoing repositioning of the school into a solution centre. The clearing of the backlog is unprecedented as it is another reassurance of our commitment to staff welfare. We were able to do this with a tight budget and we appreciate the government for supporting our reforms.”
He said the feat was one of the major assignments placed on his table when he assumed office as Rector of the institution, noting that the outstanding arrears will be cleared in the next batches of payment.
The Rector expressed appreciation to the polytechnic workers for their support, understanding and cooperation with his administration, thanking them for believing in his vision to reposition the school to world-class status.
Noting that a number of reforms are ongoing at the school, Prof. Falodun said he was working with local and international partners to transform the polytechnic into a hub for research and technology-enhanced solutions to societal problems.
“We recently launched an Android application developed by students in the school that automated the school’s processes. The feat was a testament to the kind of solutions that are available in the school and we are tasking our students to do more,” he said.
