‘FG Determined To Ensure Transparency In Procurement Process’

The permanent secretary, ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Gekpe, has restated federal government’s resolve to ensure transparency in procurement process in the country.

According to her, government insistence on strict compliance with the procurement laws in the past few years has led to curbing of avoidable wastage of government expenses as well as opening up of the procurement process to all interested bidders on a level playing field.

Gekpe stated this during a capacity building workshop organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and Bureau for Public Procurement in Abuja.

Gekpe, who was represented by the director of Publication, Production and Documentation in the ministry, Mr Charles Ojugbana, said, “I reiterate the unflinching support of the Information and Culture ministry’s resolve to eliminate corruption through strengthening of various institutions of transparency and due process.

The perm sec added that it is constitutional to advertise in tender journal published by the Ministry of Information and Culture before advertising on any other national daily newspaper.

She said, “It is true that Bureau for Public Procurement is the regulatory body responsible for monitoring, regulating, setting standards and developing the legal framework and professional capacity for Public Procurement in Nigeria.

“The involvement of Tender Journal in the Public Procurement Act, 2007 has put Nigeria in the league of countries with legislation on how public funds should be expended along with the establishment”.

Gepke assured that the public procurement process in line with transparency and accountability will change the narrative in this dispensation, even as she said players must be responsible to help Nigeria reach its desired goal by way of treading the path of good governance just like other sane climes.

During the interactive session with the Public Procurement officers, the representative of the perm sec, Ojugbana, observed that the thought behind the establishment of the Bureau of Public Procurement is a laudable idea and the way to go to salvage Nigeria from the throes of corruption.