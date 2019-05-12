NEWS
FG To Expand NHIS, Says Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has announced Federal Government plan to expand the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cater for the health of Nigerians.
Osinbajo announced this on Saturday in Bauchi while inaugurating the Bauchi State Health Contributory Scheme, Bauchi State Trust Fund and agencies’ office.
“We will expand the NHIS during our next level to ensure that the scheme covers all Nigerians.
“The modern way of easy access to health facilities is either through contributory scheme or Trust Fund, which Bauchi State has introduced both the Contributory Scheme and went ahead and equally introduced a Trust Fund.
“Bauchi State has also diligently queued into all federal government social investment programmes,” Osinbajo said.
He said that all state governments should have their own health insurance scheme to complement federal government efforts at delivering qualitative, accessible and sustainable healthcare services.
Osinbajo noted that the Bauchi state has the highest beneficiaries of social investment programmes introduced by the federal government.
“The 14,075 youths in the state had benefited under N-Power programme while 618,214 students are being fed daily under the school feeding programme.
“No fewer than 9,799 farmers have accessed funds under the micro credit and 29,000 traders have been assisted under the trader-moni while 23,000 vulnerable ones have been assisted under the conditional cash transfer scheme.
“These are all under what the president’s ways of taking care of the commonman,” the vice president asserted.
Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of the state had earlier said that the scheme was introduced to enable people of the state have access to quality health services.
Abubakar said that the scheme would assist both the poor and rich have same qualitative health services. (NAN)
Nigerians To Get Vehicle Loans At 6% Interest Rate Ω
CBN Repositions MFBs To Aid SMEs
Let’s Revisit Uwais’ Report On Electoral Offenders
Sterling Bank Appoints 3 New Directors
Re- Rice Smugglers Are Patriotic
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
Dangote’s Sound Warnings To The North
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Atiku Denies Foreign Backing In 2019 Polls
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
No Going Back On New Kano Emirates – Ganduje
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Nigeria To Generate 60 Million Jobs Through Gas Industrialisation
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Planned NLC Protest: Don’t Engage In Suicidal Mission – APC State Chairmen Warn.
- EDUCATION17 hours ago
CITAD Urges Varsities To Embrace Social Media For Enhanced Learning
- BUSINESS12 hours ago
Heritage Bank Partners NIRSAL To Boost Credit Facility For Agriculture
- EDITORIAL12 hours ago
As 8th Senate Winds Down